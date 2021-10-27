Ousmane Dembélé ready to respond to the call of PSG?

At the end of his contract with Barça, Ousmane Dembélé is announced in the viewfinder of PSG for next summer. Finally, the Catalan club could open the exit door to the tricolor striker rather than expected.

Barça sets an ultimatum for Ousmane Dembélé

Arrived in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund for a check for 135 million euros, Ousmane Dembele playing his last year of engagement with FC Barcelona. Bearer of a proposal for an extension sent by his management, the 24-year-old French international is still waiting for his answer. A situation that is not to the taste of Barcelona decision-makers who have therefore issued him an ultimatum. Indeed, according to daily information Mundo Deportivo, the former Stade Rennais winger now has a month to make up his mind.

By the end of November if no significant progress is noted in the discussions, the Catalan club will place him on the transfer list for this winter. Barça does not want to see him leave without any compensation next summer. Paris Saint-Germain could therefore have a card to play in this matter in the coming weeks. Especially since the profile of the native of Vernon is very popular within the management.

Ousmane Dembélé, Mbappé’s successor at PSG?





According to the information gathered by the newspaper Sport, FC Barcelona are still waiting for the response from their striker Ousmane Dembele. At the end of the contract at the end of the season with the Blaugranas, Dembélé holds in his hands an offer of extension to which he has not yet reacted. On the side of FC Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta would have doubts, especially on the attitude of the agent of the 2018 world champion. Mundo Deportivo, Moussa Sissoko would indeed have surveyed several clubs to offer them Ousmane Dembélé.

And while he could lose Kylian Mbappé next summer, Paris Saint-Germain would also have expressed interest in Barça number 11 to those around him. If he does not initial a new lease, PSG would be ready to offer him a salary worthy of his status in order to incorporate it for free or from this winter if Barcelona are seller. After Lionel messi, another star of the club culé could thus land in Paris in the coming months.

Case to be continued …