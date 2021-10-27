overtime win, thanks Browdie for the work

Huge game last night in San Antonio, between the Lakers of a duo of All-Stars who will have ended up showing their talent and young Spurs far from being unworthy. It took 53 minutes to decide between all these beautiful people and matches like that… we want it every day.

The house stats of the big game of the night are right here

A match that seems a little unbalanced, despite the absence of a LeBron James posed backcourt and offering us his best outfit of the month of October. Indeed, despite great promises posted on the Spurs side since the start of the season, we are still talking in front of a team driven by one of the most dominant athletic phenomena in the world and a supercharged playmaker eager to close mouths , all surrounded by potentially incumbent role players in a bunch of other franchises.

And yet.

And yet, very quickly the Spurs show that this time again the skin of the U23 will not be easy to sell. Anthony Davis starts his match like a cannibal, Keldon Johnson is full of good will but remains a human, but for San Antonio it is Dejounte Murray who plays the bosses. The point guard will end his match with a 12/21/15/2/2 not even enough to describe his impact on the game and the useless bib of the best Texan player of the match, a very encouraging performance and – even more interesting – melted in the mass of the perfs of other comrades. We think of Lonnie Walker in particular, offensive catalyst from the bench, of Devin Vassell, also and effective replacement +++ on both sides of the field, and we finally think of good old Jakob Poeltl, a great Tyrolean asticto with a first name referring to toilets but above all ultra-efficient pivot and applied this night again with its 27 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks at 13/17 shooting. By even adding a little Keita Bates-Diop from the families, just to talk about it at least once in the season, and you therefore obtain a young and ambitious set such as the 113, and which could well surprise more than one in one. season when one promised however hell to the squad of Gregg Popovich.

But unfortunately and quite logically finally, that makes words in -ment, this night the Spurs will have fallen on stronger than them. A duo in particular, a duo for whom the words domination and excess could be enough to describe their evening performance. Anthony Davis? Left like a cannonball then left for a nap for two quarters, before ending the match like the ferocious beast that he is, not without giving us a little fright at the end of the match after a knee-to-knee shock with Keita Bates -Diop, very happy to see his name appear a second time in this recap. In defense and especially in attack tonight, AD will have done AD level fit, with in the end 35 points, 17 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks and the scalp of the Texan racquet, brave but very happy to have finished this match alive. His friend in the lead? We had seen him gently revving up after two first cataclysm matches, and that night Russell Westbrook released his first initial of the season. A first half to warm up and then at the end of the day 33 points at 15/27, we pass our turn for the valves on the bricks, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals and a pig tomar at the very end of the match, thank you, bye, see you next time for all my bang bang haters.





A victory for the Lakers acquired after five minutes of rab symbolizing the real adversity offered by the Spurs, and we may be finally saying that … everyone can be satisfied with this result. It’s coming back slowly for the Lakers while juggling injuries and / or absences, it hits hard on the San Antonio side, and the mixture of the two has in any case offered us a hell of a game. Come on, thank you gentlemen, we continue.