Panasonic lifts the veil on its 4680 battery cell for Tesla

Partner and supplier of battery cells for Tesla for nearly ten years, Panasonic has just unveiled a prototype of its new cell, the 4680. A test production will be launched by March 2022.

In September 2020, during the Battery Day event organized by Tesla, Elon Musk, the CEO of the firm, announced the imminent arrival of new battery cells, the 4680, produced in-house. The same Elon Musk who last July was touting cell 4680: “From a physical point of view, this is the best architecture, and from an economic point of view, it is the cheapest solution.”

This type of cell – strongly desired by Tesla – should equip the Model Y produced by the future Gigafactory in Berlin. But Tesla is not the only one to want to develop this new cell. Panasonic, the long-standing partner and supplier for nearly 10 years, has done the same. Thus, a few days ago, during a round table, Kazuo Tadanobu, the head of the Panasonic battery unit, unveiled a prototype 4680 battery cell.





Bigger than the 2170, the 4680 battery cells which get their name from their 46mm diameter and 80mm height are said to have “five times the capacity of previous smaller models” said the same Kazuo Tadanobu. The latter adding that most of the technological problems posed by this large cell had been resolved: “We now have the technology and we are preparing to bring it to market soon.” Indeed, test production of the 4680 should begin in Japan by March 2022.

Although Panasonic is no longer the exclusive supplier to Tesla, Tesla is ready to make “big investments” in the production of this new cell if the test production is successful, said Yuki Kusumi, CEO of Panasonic.

Besides Panasonic, CATL, LG Chem and Samsung SDI are also in line to supply Tesla with 4680 battery cells. Kazuo Tadanobu does not seem to be concerned about this who stated that “Tesla was prepared to buy everything Panasonic could produce and more, due to the increased demand for EVs”.

We remember that Panasonic operates, jointly with Tesla, the Fremont Gigafactory which also produces batteries. After suffering losses, Panasonic announces that its production unit is finally profitable. Today, Panasonic’s annual battery capacity has increased from 35 GWh to 39 GWh between March 2020 and March 2021. Sufficient to power over 400,000 Tesla Model S.