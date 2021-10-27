Panasonic presents the cell that will revolutionize Tesla

Panasonic has presented its brand new 4680 battery cell. It must integrate future Tesla Model Y and have a much better performance than conventional cells.





It is only a prototype for the moment, but Panasonic has shown the first image of a new type of cell, the 4680. This one, which takes its name from its size (46mm x 80mm), will then have to pass. through a testing phase.

These tests will take place from March 2022 in Japan, in the factories of Panasonic. This new battery cell should make it possible in particular to reduce the production costs, and therefore the marketing costs of the Model Y. It will also equip other Tesla models such as the Semi or the Cybertruck. For now, the Japanese firm has not indicated when large-scale production will be implemented.

To date, Panasonic is the only known subcontractor for the production of the 4680 cells for Tesla. StoreDot has also launched the production of cells of this type, without any connection with the American brand.

It is the director of batteries of Panasonic, Kazuo Tadanobu, who presented this new model. According to him, this agreement with Tesla “Can only lead to a stronger relationship” between the two brands.

Eventually, Tesla could also manufacture its own 4680 cells that it is already testing on a pilot production line at Fremont, its historic site (California).