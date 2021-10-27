Paris: a bomb threat causes the total evacuation of the Gare du Nord and the interruption of traffic

Thousands of travelers gathered on the forecourt of the Gare du Nord and in the surrounding streets … This is the situation in progress since mid-afternoon, this Wednesday, in the heart of the 10th arrondissement. According to the SNCF, the police requested the evacuation of the entire station, after a bomb threat in the site where users of the RER, Transiliens, mainline trains, Thalys meet. and Eurostar.

The nature of the alert was not specified but the importance of the security measures put in place indicate that it was taken very seriously. “The device follows the discovery of a suspicious package in the station”, indicates a police source. “The police force is on site as well as the central laboratory of the police headquarters”, adds the same source.

According to a traveler who tweeted about the incident, “abandoned luggage” was discovered along track 44, at level -3 of Gare du Nord, on the RER level. The link between this baggage and the total evacuation of the station has not been confirmed by the authorities. In any case, the alert required the interruption of all rail traffic to and from the Gare du Nord, from mid-afternoon.



This traffic stop is valid for mainline trains as well as for international trains … but also for the RER B and D which normally serve the Gare du Nord. “They haven’t been there for 16 hours, but the RER lines continue to operate on either side of the station. Turnarounds are being put in place at the Gare de Lyon and at the Stade de France for line D and at Chatelet and Aulnay-sous-Bois for the B ”, says one on the side of the SNCF.

On the other hand, the traffic of the 3 metro lines which pass under the station is only slightly affected. The trains continue to circulate normally but without stopping at the Gare du Nord stations. At 5 p.m., police searches continued in the station. The SNCF announced on its social networks, a resumption of circulation “estimated” at 18 hours.