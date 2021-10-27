Patrick Fiori, his romance with two famous singers: a broken engagement, a baby who never saw the light of day

They are part of the couples that we had almost forgotten. Patrick Fiori was the companion of Julie Zenatti, but also of Lara Fabian. Two very high profile unions that have pushed the artist to protect his privacy at all costs. The singer met Julie Zenatti at the dawn of the 2000s, notably during the hit musical Notre Dame of Paris.

Together until 2006, the former lovers have kept artistic ties. Patrick Fiori had helped the singer to write her album Pandora’s box. “We had been together for seven years. I was working with the person I was living with. This is the first time that I do not look at myself in the eyes of another when I make a record“, confided Julie Zenatti to Parisian in 2007.





Long before falling for his Fleur-de-Lys, Patrick Fiori had lived a two-year long love affair with singer Lara Fabian. In the pages of Gala, she said to herself “sure to have found a father” for his “future child”. “I was a woman before being a mother, but my heart already vibrates thinking about all this “, she had detailed. Described as “in love”, “passionate” and “possessive without being exclusive”, Patrick Fiori seemed to thrive in this relationship. It was without counting on an over-mediatization of their private life and other indiscretions.

Since then, Patrick Fiori has found love again with the lyricist Ariane Quatrefages. Married since 2008, they are parents of two sons born in 2009 and 2014. “Being a father … it changes everything! It changes our life and like that changes our lives, it changes in the work too. In any case as far as I’m concerned, there are priorities in life. And I understood very well where mine were. Music is wonderful, it’s a job I have fun in and it’s great, but my priority is my family“he confided to Idolesmag.