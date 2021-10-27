PCR test: he gets ripped off for 2,200 euros after opening a fake SMS result

A Belgian had his bank account emptied as he waited to know whether or not he was positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday, October 21, a Belgian from the Colfontaine region must be tested for the Covid.

Once the PCR test sample has been taken, he is told that he will receive an SMS to let him know if it is positive or negative, but that the results will not be communicated to him until the next day.

On Friday October 22, so when he receives an SMS telling him that he must connect to know the result of his PCR test, the man is not suspicious, as reported by RTL.

The message comes from a secure platform, at least apparently

Especially since this message seems to come from the Belgian identification platform “itsme” which is used by banks as well as the health pass.

Once he has connected to the link sent, he is asked to identify himself via his bank card. A possible practice.

Two connections via his bank card

He therefore enters his card for the first time, but as that does not work he retries the manipulation.





After two failures, he gives up. He’ll call his doctor later.

A negative PCR test

It was then that by a miracle, thirty minutes later, he received an SMS (a real one) from the laboratory telling him that his PCR test was negative.

Relieved by the result and thinking of a bug in the platform where he logged in a little earlier, he is still not suspicious.

Suspicious activity on their account

But it’s a little later, when he receives a message telling him that there is suspicious activity on his account and that his bank card is blocked, that he will start to worry.

He connects to his bank and there is nothing left in his checking account. In fact he only had 400 euros left, but he learns that another transaction amounting to 1,800 euros has been carried out and has not yet been booked.

A scam not a hack

The man will file a complaint and hopes to get his money back. But the question nagging him is how those who scammed him knew he was going to receive PCR test results?

Especially since there would have been no file piracy.

It seems that the crooks sent thousands of such texts and that statistically it was logical that out of all the people contacted in this way, some were waiting for the result of their test …