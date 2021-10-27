Philippe Bouvard, 91 years old and affected by the coronavirus: the consequences on his daily life

At 91, Philippe Bouvard has not said his last word. As proof, he sits down on his well-deserved retirement and embarks on a promotional tour on the occasion of the release of his book. We will remember, published by L’Archipel editions on October 21, 2021. A book in which he returns on the dark year that 2020 was, marked by the arrival of Covid-19 in our lives. A deadly virus that he himself contracted between two confinements.

During an interview with the magazine Evening Mag, Philippe Bouvard spoke of this period which unfortunately left him with some consequences. “The sense of smell comes back little by little, but the taste is still uncertain, which forbids me, for the moment, to continue to play the gastronomes“, he confided. The journalist admits, however, to have been very lucky in his misfortune:”I caught the virus in a casino, but, asymptomatic, I escaped the risk of a fatal outcome that causes infection to run over 90 years.“





The former host of Big heads – who still can not digest that Laurent Ruquier is in his place on RTL -, once aware of his condition, still respected the rules of isolation and passed “two weeks in (his) room without receiving any other visit than that of Toutou, (his) dear companion“. And to add: “More tired than usual, I nevertheless lived normally.“

Frightened by the idea of ​​having been the target of the coronavirus, Philippe Bouvard did not hesitate when he had the opportunity to be vaccinated. “With two doses, because we did not know that for the sick, a single dose was sufficient“, he specified. Philippe Bouvard even ended up get a third dose, as recommended today for those over 65. One last dose received “the very day of this book’s release“!