Philippe Bouvard confides and regrets his loneliness

No question of retiring, even with the approach of 92 springs. Philippe Bouvard is still active in several media. The former spawner of RTL’s Big Heads, however, recognizes in Soir Mag that his routine is sometimes exasperating and that he does not live with his isolation.
Robust despite an almost canonical age. At 91, the former pope of RTL and Big heads Philippe Bouvard released a new book, the 68th of the name, baptized We will remember. In this book, he wanted to retrace the difficult period of isolation linked to the Covid-19 health crisis. And he addresses this form of psychological suffering in the columns of Evening Mag, this Wednesday, October 27. Especially since he experienced it in a radical way after being himself contaminated by the virus. “I spent two weeks in my room without receiving any other visit than that of Toutou, my dear companion”, he recalls. The journalist, who has interviewed many Presidents of the Republic during his distinguished career in the media, has not had the leisure of a face-to-face meeting with Emmanuel Macron. He is nonetheless critical of his political management of the pandemic, even if he recognizes that in his place he would not necessarily have done better.
Philippe Bouvard lives in retirement on the heights of Cannes
This interview is also an opportunity for Philippe Bouvard to say more about his daily life and his occupations. In addition to his radio chronicles and his collaboration with two newspapers (VSD and Free noon), the interested party specifies living in Cannes and more in Paris, in a “penthouse, on the eighth and last floor of a building, with a sea view that (he) will never get tired of”, he assures. He pursues : “I rarely leave home. I spend half of my day listening to the news, taking notes, and the other half reacting. My eyesight having gone down, I have the newspapers read to me. The radio is always on. and I never watch television. The pictures don’t interest me “.
When his secretary leaves him, he gets bored
In his routine, he even goes so far as to leave a recorder by the corner of his bed, in case a good idea emerges on nights when he has insomnia. But there is finally a moment that he dreads a little. Philippe Bouvard adds: “The hardest part are the weekends. My secretary is not there and I am bored”. This is one of the reasons why he has difficulty in whistling the time of his retirement. He concludes : “I could have taken it thirty years ago. I prefer to remain in perpetual availability for what is not work but my reason for living”.