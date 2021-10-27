“Pig”, “The French Dispatch”, “La Fracture”… The cinema releases of the week

MORNING LIST

A truffle hunter looking for his sow in the American West, an editorial staff reliving the golden age of journalism on both sides of the Atlantic, a husband in the midst of a religious dilemma in Turkey… promise us, this week, to travel in very good company.

“Pig”: Nicolas Cage back in an unclassifiable film noir

How many directors have dreamed of orchestrating the return with fanfare of Nicolas Cage, the unforgettable actor of Peggy Sue got married, by Francis Ford Coppola, Sailor and Lula, by David Lynch, Turn / Face, by John Woo, Snake Eyes, by Brian De Palma? The wonderful existential gambler seemed to have been plunged since the mid-2000s into a sort of artistic purgatory. It will be said that Michael Sarnoski, thanks to an endearing and finely conducted first feature film, won this challenge.

It all begins in the sumptuous, autumnal nature of a forest near Portland, in the far west of Oregon. There, retired with a sow in a rotten hut, without a shower or a telephone, his shaggy gray hair, in rags and mittens, mutic, Rob (Cage, not recognizable at first glance) works as a truffle hunter. In the middle of the night, masked assailants break his face and leave, capturing the animal.





Unscrupulous competitors? Pathological jealous? Old acquaintances returned to settle a checking account since their previous life? Knowing next to nothing of the character’s present or past, the viewer gets lost in guesswork, as Rob, in search of his sow, sets out to conquer himself, returning to Portland, where his old ties. will gradually reveal itself. Then begins a treasure hunt in which Nicolas Cage, with his lead figure, his swollen face crowning his inner glory, undoubtedly makes one of the most successful and convincing Christs in the history of cinema. Jacques Mandelbaum

American film by Michael Sarnoski. With Nicolas Cage, Alex Wolff, Cassandra Violet, Adam Arkin (1 h 31).

“The French Dispatch”: Wes Anderson has fun with the golden legend of journalism

The English language is unique in that the term “story”, polysemous, is used there to designate just as well an imagined story as, for example, a press article. The distinction traditionally made in French between fiction and factual matters less in English than the act of telling. Wes Anderson’s latest feature film is located precisely in this area of ​​semantic confusion between the two languages. Paying tribute to a certain idea of ​​the American written press – as embodied by a “news magazine” such as The New Yorker, he weaves more broadly an ode to the art of storytelling.

You have 80.87% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.