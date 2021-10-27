PlayStation Store SALE: Enjoy up to 70% off with November promotions

While Halloween is not over yet and the sales related to this holiday will remain active until next week, Sony Interactive Entertainment is already back in charge with a new selection of games as part of the operation simply called November promotions. In the program, no less than 597 references whose prices can drop by up to -70%, including DLC.

On the next page, you can find a list of articles shared by the PlayStation Blog, all these discounts being otherwise to be found directly in the store. If you like fighting, Tekken 7 is € 9.99 and its different Season Pass all sold off. Want to parkour and survival against zombies? Dying Light: Platinum Edition is sold for € 24.99. In anticipation of the arrival ofEndwalker, the edition Complete of FFXIV is € 21.99. And if you are looking for adventure, Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy costs € 19.99.

Note that you have until November 20 at 12:59 am to take advantage of all these offers.

