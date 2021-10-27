Pogba’s rant

Paul Pogba has stepped up to the plate on social networks to denounce fake news about him.

Paul pogba is in turmoil. Consequence of the slap received by Manchester Unitedsunday facing Liverpool. The tricolor world champion was however on the bench at the start of the meeting. But came into play at the break when the Reds were already leading 4-0, the native of Lagny-sur-Marne only stayed a quarter of an hour on the lawn of Old Trafford before being excluded for an ugly sole on Naby Keita. An exclusion that has earned him many criticisms.





Lashing out a “Ridiculous tackle” and “A lack of respect for his coach and his teammates”, Paul Scholes explained that the French “Took the club hostage” by maintaining uncertainty about its future. And to believe the Sun, Paul Pogba would also have turned his back on his leaders. So much so that discussions around its extension would have been suspended. Also according to the tabloid, the former Turinese would also have snubbed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after the meeting. While he would have apologized to his teammates, he would have completely ignored his coach.

Revelations strongly denied by the person concerned. “Big lies make the headlines”, wrote the Frenchman on his Twitter account caption of a screenshot of the Sun article crossed out with a big “FAKE NEWS”. The message has the merit of being clear. Not sure that it is enough to calm the Mancunian supporters, raised against the player trained in Le Havre.

