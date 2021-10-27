Pokémon Unite: with this feature, the developers want to prevent ragequits

In Pokémon Unite, the score is not displayed. This is due to the developers’ desire to motivate players to play an entire game.

Like any online game, Pokémon Unite does not encourage players to quit a game that is in full swing for obvious reasons: a game is not lost until the end of regulation time, and early abandonment of the game. ‘a player penalizes his entire team.

But first let’s remember the rules of Pokémon Unite. Two teams of five players compete in an arena, divided into two horizontal lanes. By beating opposing players and Pokémon on the field, players earn points that they must score in the enemy camp. At the end of the game (which lasts 10 minutes), the team with the most points wins.

It is interesting to note that during the ten minutes there is no way of knowing either the individual score or the overall score of the game. This is not a bug but a desire of the developers not to display the result. In an interview with Kotaku, Masaaki Hoshino (producer at TiMi Studios) explained this decision:

The matches last ten minutes and the players have the possibility of making a comeback, a comeback. We want participants to play until the last minute without giving up.



A choice that makes all the more sense after a few games on the game: only hints are given on the tendency of the game such as “You are leading by a lot!” or “You are not very far!”. In addition, the Pokémon Electhor arrives at the end of the game and doubles all the points scored, which can quickly turn the situation around.

Pokémon Unite is available on Nintendo Switch and mobiles (iOS, Android).

Source: Kotaku