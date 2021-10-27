Poland sentenced to a fine of 1 million euros per day

Warsaw was ordered on Wednesday October 27 to pay a fine of one million euros per day for failing to end the activities of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court, a key institution in a controversial reform of Polish justice, a announced European justice.

This financial sanction was requested on September 7 by the European Commission. The measure is part of the heavy dispute between Brussels and Poland on the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary.

The head of the Polish nationalist conservative government, Mateusz Morawiecki, has pledged to abolish the disciplinary chamber, the abolition of which had already been announced in August by Warsaw but which continues to function. This body is accused by Brussels of undermining the autonomy of magistrates.

On July 14, the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) ordered Poland to immediately stop the activities of this chamber. This decision not having been respected, the European executive had asked the CJEU to impose sanctions, considering that “EU judicial systems must be independent and fair“. “Compliance with the provisional measures ordered on July 14 is necessary in order to avoid serious and irreparable damage to the legal order of the European Union as well as to the values ​​on which this Union is founded, in particular that of the rule of law.“, Said the CJEU, based in Luxembourg, on Wednesday.