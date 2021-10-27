Police admit serious error in Gabby Petito investigation

While she was supposed to watch Brian Laundrie, the police allegedly let him escape the day before he was reported missing.

This is a mistake which may have cost the investigation dearly. CBS-affiliated Wink News reported this week that police allegedly let Brian Laundrie slip away when they were supposed to be watching him. The 23-year-old was reported missing by his parents on September 17, as media pressure around him grew. 1er September, Brian Laundrie, who was traveling with his fiancee Gabby Petito through US national parks, returned home to Florida alone. He had therefore refused to say where his partner was, not collaborating with the police on the advice of his lawyer. On September 19, Gabby’s body was finally found lifeless in Wyoming and the autopsy revealed that she had been strangled. Brian Laundrie was also found dead last week in the Florida nature reserve where his relatives said they had lost track of him.

Brian was last seen alive on September 13, according to Wink News. That day, the young man who was then under police surveillance – though not officially suspected – had left his parents’ house in a gray Mustang. Two days later, the authorities believed they saw him returning home, still in the same car. Convinced that Brian was well at home, Police Chief Todd Garrison told reporters on September 16 during a press briefing: “All I can say is that we know where Brian Laundrie is” . Problem, on September 17, his parents reported him missing, claiming they had not seen him since September 14, when he told them he was going to hike in the Carlton Nature Preserve in County of Sarasota. The family later switched versions, actually explaining that they last saw him on Monday, September 13.





“We thought we saw Brian come home on Wednesday”

But then why did the police think the young man was at home at the time, if his parents claimed he was missing? North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor explained to Wink News: “When the family reported her missing, it was new to us to learn that they had lost track of her. We thought we saw Brian come home on Wednesday. ” In fact, on September 15, when they believed he had returned in his gray Mustang, it was not Brian that the police allegedly saw but his mother, Roberta, wearing a baseball cap on her head. “They’re built the same way,” says Josh Taylor. A disturbing element since the parents of Brian Laundrie are suspected by many – and in particular by the family of Gabby Petit – of having helped their son to escape. After the latter left their home in the car to go to the nature reserve, they reportedly went to collect the vehicle and bring it home. “They came back in this Mustang. Who do this ? Not true ? If you think your son has been missing for days, will you take his car home? It didn’t make sense for someone to do this if Brian wasn’t here. And so, the individual with the cap on his head who got out of the car, we assumed it was Brian. ” Admitting therefore the error of the police, Josh Taylor adds that “no business is perfect”.

The entire body of Brian Laundrie has not been found and the remains found were in very poor condition due to the water in which they were submerged for several days or weeks. The nature reserve where the 23-year-old disappeared in mid-September is indeed a wet and marshy area. “This is dangerous research for the police teams, who must wade through swamps infested with alligators and snakes and flooded trails,” Josh Taylor said last September. It was his dental impressions that enabled the FBI to formally identify the boy.

Brian Laundrie, not officially a suspect in the murder, was only charged before his remains were found for fraud, after investigation showed he had used his fiancee’s credit card after his death, between the August 30 and 1er September. A backpack and notebook that might help figure out what happened to Gabby Petito were found near Brian Laundrie’s bones. Since the start of the affair, Gabby Petito’s parents have questioned the role played by Brian Laundrie’s parents, who according to them know more than they say. “I don’t know why they’re doing this to us. Their actions do not resemble those of a family whose son has disappeared. They are too comfortable and probably know where they are, ”Gabby’s mother Nichole Schmidt told“ 60 minutes Australia ”in mid-October.