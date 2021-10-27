More

    Prime audiences: “Koh Lanta” on TF1 leader up to 4.2 million – France 3’s telefilm strong at 3.7 million – M6’s film ahead of France 2’s

    Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the continuation of the new season of “Koh Lanta”, presented by Denis Brogniart. It changes day and now goes from Friday evening to Tuesday evening. They have been writing the history of Koh-Lanta for 20 years. Today, they still want to do battle …

    To confirm their status as a winner or to finally conquer the title that escaped them. But above all, by winning this extraordinary edition, they want to become part of the Koh-Lanta legend! The previous issue attracted 3,840,000 viewers (19.7%).

    France 2 offered the film “Le Mans 66”. For its part, France 3 broadcast “Mauvaises grains” and M6 the film “Red 2”.


    Koh-Lanta, the legend
    22% market share

    4,222,000 viewers


    Bad seeds
    17% market share

    3,674,000 viewers


    Red 2
    11.5% market share

    2,348,000 viewers


    Le Mans 66
    10.7% market share

    2,032,000 viewers


    Let’s keep the banana!
    4% market share

    902,000 viewers


    The man with the golden colts
    4.6% market share

    862,000 viewers


    Big Pharma
    3.7% market share

    815,000 viewers


    Highway CRS: their daily life at high speed
    3.6% market share


    736,000 viewers


    At the crossroads of worlds: the golden compass
    2.6% market share

    536,000 viewers


    First name
    2.5% market share

    522,000 viewers


    Camping Paradise
    2.1% market share

    482,000 viewers


    Sisteron: citadel of all challenges
    1.8% market share

    410,000 viewers


    Pacific Rim
    2% market share

    380,000 viewers


    Hawaii 5-0
    1.6% market share

    360,000 viewers


    Mr. Bean’s vacation
    1.6% market share

    345,000 viewers


    Woody Woodpecker, the movie
    1.3% market share

    290,000 viewers


    Snapped: the killer couples
    0.7% market share

    166,000 viewers


    Alien Theory
    0.7% market share

    164,000 viewers

