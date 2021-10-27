Prime audiences: “Koh Lanta” on TF1 leader up to 4.2 million – France 3’s telefilm strong at 3.7 million – M6’s film ahead of France 2’s

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the continuation of the new season of “Koh Lanta”, presented by Denis Brogniart. It changes day and now goes from Friday evening to Tuesday evening. They have been writing the history of Koh-Lanta for 20 years. Today, they still want to do battle …

To confirm their status as a winner or to finally conquer the title that escaped them. But above all, by winning this extraordinary edition, they want to become part of the Koh-Lanta legend! The previous issue attracted 3,840,000 viewers (19.7%).

France 2 offered the film “Le Mans 66”. For its part, France 3 broadcast “Mauvaises grains” and M6 the film “Red 2”.