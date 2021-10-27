Prime audiences: “Koh Lanta” on TF1 leader up to 4.2 million – France 3’s telefilm strong at 3.7 million – M6’s film ahead of France 2’s

Yesterday evening, in prime-time, TF1 broadcast the continuation of the new season of “Koh Lanta”, presented by Denis Brogniart. It changes day and now goes from Friday evening to Tuesday evening. They have been writing the history of Koh-Lanta for 20 years. Today, they still want to do battle …
To confirm their status as a winner or to finally conquer the title that escaped them. But above all, by winning this extraordinary edition, they want to become part of the Koh-Lanta legend! The previous issue attracted 3,840,000 viewers (19.7%).
France 2 offered the film “Le Mans 66”. For its part, France 3 broadcast “Mauvaises grains” and M6 the film “Red 2”.
Koh-Lanta, the legend
22% market share
4,222,000 viewers
Bad seeds
17% market share
3,674,000 viewers
Red 2
11.5% market share
2,348,000 viewers
Le Mans 66
10.7% market share
2,032,000 viewers
Let’s keep the banana!
4% market share
902,000 viewers
The man with the golden colts
4.6% market share
862,000 viewers
Big Pharma
3.7% market share
815,000 viewers
Highway CRS: their daily life at high speed
3.6% market share
736,000 viewers
At the crossroads of worlds: the golden compass
2.6% market share
536,000 viewers
First name
2.5% market share
522,000 viewers
Camping Paradise
2.1% market share
482,000 viewers
Sisteron: citadel of all challenges
1.8% market share
410,000 viewers
Pacific Rim
2% market share
380,000 viewers
Hawaii 5-0
1.6% market share
360,000 viewers
Mr. Bean’s vacation
1.6% market share
345,000 viewers
Woody Woodpecker, the movie
1.3% market share
290,000 viewers
Snapped: the killer couples
0.7% market share
166,000 viewers
Alien Theory
0.7% market share
164,000 viewers
Top market shares