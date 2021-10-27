Prime Minister brought home “under close surveillance” after arrest

“Several ministers and political leaders are still under arrest in unknown locations,” according to the cabinet of the former head of government.

Diplomatic pressure has apparently paid off. The office of Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok announced on Tuesday (October 26th) that the leader, whose international community demanded the release of the army since Monday morning, had been brought home with his wife. “under close surveillance”.

“Several ministers and political leaders are still under arrest in unknown locations”, continues the text. On Monday, the military arrested almost all of Sudan’s civilian leaders, before their leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane, announced the dissolution of all the country’s institutions.





This release comes on the same day as the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the country. The latter did not give birth to a joint declaration from the participants. Prior to the meeting, Deputy Russian Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said the Council “had to call for an end to the violence coming from all sides”. “This is the most important thing. Violence is unacceptable to all parties”, he insisted.