Prince William: the sad confidences of an Oscar winner, former boarding school friend

In the 90s, the prestigious Eton College counted among its students Prince William, but also the famous English actor Eddie Redmayne, who remembers his former friend very well.
The benches of Eton College have seen several eminent figures parade. Famous authors, ministers, members of the royal family and even actors … many of them have gone through this prestigious school for boys aged 13 to 18. Among them, Prince William and his brother Harry, but also Eddie Redmayne, whom the public knows well thanks to his role as Stephen Hawking in the biopic A Wonderful History of Time, but also for having embodied the Danish shemale artist Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl or Norbert Dragonneau in Fantastic Beasts. And the Oscar-winning actor, who attended the establishment at the same time as Prince Charles’ eldest son, recalled his memories with the heir on a talk show in 2018. At the time, the two young men often found themselves on the field to play rugby matches against other schools, but according to Eddie Redmayne, Prince William was taking a bit for his rank. “I always had a bit of pain for him, “recalls the actor before adding:” because no matter what school you were playing against, all they wanted was to dump Prince William and be able to say: ‘I ditched Prince William‘”. You will understand, the opponents were not tender with the son of Diana. For Eddie Redmayne, on the other hand, it was blessed bread, since we left him alone!”If you were next to Prince William like me it was actually quite easy and quite fun“, remembers the actor.
Are Prince William and Eddie Redmayne still friends?
Despite their common schooling, William and Eddie Redmayne presumably did not keep in touch after Eton, but that did not prevent them from reuniting for exchange a few words during a polo match in 2015. Judging by the photos of the reunion, the two former comrades seemed happy to see each other again.
