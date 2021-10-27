PS5: Apple Music has arrived on the console, the details

A few days ago, Eurogamer relayed a Reddit post in which a player noted the presence of the Apple Music application on PS5. This was unusable, but it quickly intrigued, Spotify being until today the only music application available.

This Reddit user got it right, as Apple and Sony announced today Apple Music was now available on PS5. To obtain it, all you have to do is go to the multimedia content area, download the application and enter your credentials to then enjoy it. Apple Music subscribers with a PS5 can therefore now enjoy a catalog of more than 90 million titles, to listen directly on the application or in the background during their games.

Because yes, it is quite possible to play while listening to music, and without having to use another device. To do this, it suffices listen before launching the game. In doing so, the reading will continue in the background. It is even possible to change songs or access playlists without leaving the game, since a simple pressing the PlayStation button allows access to the control center and therefore to the application. It should also be noted that clips are also accessible.



