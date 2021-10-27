PSG: attacked in Bois de Boulogne, Ander Herrera files a complaint for theft

This Tuesday, leaving the workshop organized at the Parc des Princes, Ander Herrera was assaulted while driving his car in the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris. He filed a complaint. Le Point revealed the information on Wednesday morning. According to our information, it was around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when the police were called for the theft of a wallet. Stopped at a red light on the allée de la Reine-Marguerite (Paris XVI), the Spanish midfielder saw a prostitute take the opportunity to get into her vehicle and steal the wallet and the phone which were clearly visible in the cockpit.



The attacker would then have asked to be dropped off at a specific location in exchange for the return of the phone. Ander Herrera had no choice but to comply. According to the player’s version, as cited by The Point, the prostitute appeared to be holding something in his hand that he thought could be a weapon. Also according to Herrera, the central locking of his car was faulty, which explains the intrusion into his vehicle.