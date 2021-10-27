More

    PSG: attacked in Bois de Boulogne, Ander Herrera files a complaint for theft

    Sports


    This Tuesday, leaving the workshop organized at the Parc des Princes, Ander Herrera was assaulted while driving his car in the Bois de Boulogne in western Paris. He filed a complaint. Le Point revealed the information on Wednesday morning. According to our information, it was around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when the police were called for the theft of a wallet. Stopped at a red light on the allée de la Reine-Marguerite (Paris XVI), the Spanish midfielder saw a prostitute take the opportunity to get into her vehicle and steal the wallet and the phone which were clearly visible in the cockpit.


    The attacker would then have asked to be dropped off at a specific location in exchange for the return of the phone. Ander Herrera had no choice but to comply. According to the player’s version, as cited by The Point, the prostitute appeared to be holding something in his hand that he thought could be a weapon. Also according to Herrera, the central locking of his car was faulty, which explains the intrusion into his vehicle.

    The club was informed of this attack on Tuesday evening and took charge of the player so that he could file a complaint with the police station. Herrera is not shocked and his possible participation in PSG – Lille this Friday at 9 p.m., 12th day of Ligue 1, is not called into question. The damage is estimated at 200 euros.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleI sold better than you in September?
    Next articleLidl hits hard with an essential hairstyling accessory that will amaze you!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC