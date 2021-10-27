PSG football – Sergio Ramos in distress, PSG will wait a long time

Dince his arrival at PSG last summer, Sergio Ramos has still not worn the Parisian jersey in an official match. His return yet previewed for soon is still threatened by the physical condition of the former Madrid. A worrying future for Ramos as for PSG.

Sergio Ramos has been waiting at the Parc des Princes for three months and the end of the tunnel does not yet seem close for the former Real player. PSG had yet proudly communicated just before the classic on an imminent return of Ramos, at least to collective training for the moment. However, the state of health of the former Madrid player remains unclear today. Touched in the calf since the start of his adventure at PSG, he has never managed to integrate Mauricio Pochettino’s group in training and even less to be able to play a few minutes of the match. And, it looks like his leg is still struggling to heal, preventing him from being able to participate in collective training. At PSG, pessimism is very important about the Spaniard. The club do not hide their concerns about the possibility of seeing her in the coming weeks but Ramos is not under any illusions either.





Ramos does not know if he will be able to return to 100%

Indeed, Ramos doubts more and more to be able to find all of his means and to be able to find a level close to Real. Affected in the soleus muscle of the leg after his meniscus operation, he was unable to recover permanently. In addition to the physical problem, there is now a psychological problem for the central defender of the PSG. According to the Spanish media El Larguero, the depression is strong at Sergio Ramos who worries more and more for his future on a football field. ” It affects him a bit emotionally because Ramos has always been a person in control of his body and it is beyond him. Sergio Ramos’ real worry is that his leg is not responding to him and because there is no specific date for his return. “, entrust the journalists of El Larguero. A situation that lasts at PSG, where we were delighted to have taken Ramos to Real Madrid. Not sure that in Madrid, we regret today the’former captain of the White House.