PSG: For Rothen, this Marseille player was not up to the match

Olympique de Marseille could not do better than 0-0, against a PSG reduced to 10. For Jérôme Rothen, Dimitri Payet was not as efficient as he was against Lorient, which prevented the Marseillais to be able to claim more according to the former Parisian player …

For Jérôme Rothen, Payet’s impact was not significant enough during the meeting between OM and PSG:

Payet was not good – Rothen

” OM could not have hoped for better in the match. The team have been too dependent on Payet since the start of the season and he wasn’t very good last night. Some will say that they did not put the usual madness, except that there, they were not going to throw themselves into the mouth of the wolf, knowing that in front there are individualities that can make the difference. . There was a device put in place by Sampaoli which was respected. There was a plan against Paris Saint-Germain. We saw it very well and they conceded few chances. But we can still be disappointed. Payet was not good. ” Jerome Rothen – Source: RMC (10/25/21)

"OM could not have hoped for better, too dependent on Payet since the start of the season, not very good last night. " According to @RothenJerome, OM without a great Payet could not hope for better last night against PSG.

There is no stronger in number 10 – Rothen

” I know Didier Deschamps is listening to me. On what I see since the arrival of Sampaoli, I find that Payet shows what a beautiful questioning is. It shows through the weeks that go by. We see a sharp Payet and happy to be on the pitch. Payet has been making the collective beautiful since the start of the season. We see a radiant Marseille team next to him. Payet even acted as a fake number 9. There he is behind Milik. We have seen its influence. A Payet in these conditions and well in his head, Didier you have to remind him. There is no stronger number 10 in this positioning in France. He makes his teammates so beautiful. It is time to recall it and I do not see why its beautiful form will stop. The France team will improve with Dimitri Payet in number 10 ″ Jerome Rothen– Source: RMC (10/18/21)