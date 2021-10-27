PSG: “It is one of the most beautiful tifos that we have done”, congratulate the Marseille ultras

Twenty-four hours after the final whistle of the classic between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain (0-0), there were still a few members of the Commando Ultra and the South Winners busy at the Vélodrome stadium, Monday evening. To finish dismantling the huge tifo that lit up the south turn of the Stade Vélodrome on Sunday.

“We are super satisfied. Honestly, whether for young or old, this is one of the most beautiful tifos we’ve done. Even today, we receive a lot of messages. We are shocked at the impact he may have had, ”savored Hamza, one of the Winners’ capos.

The south bend, the most beautiful bend in the world. ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/TpkEQdGmD9 – Adrien MAX (@ AdrienMAX9) October 24, 2021

A magnificent 3D tifos, symbolizing Marseille fervor through its ultras, and the lighting of dozens of smoke bombs, will also remain etched in the memory of the 67,000 people present on Sunday. A show that has been refined for two years already. “In fact we had planned for the OM – Paris match in 2020 which was finally canceled because of the confinement. We had already agreed on the drawings, their positions and we had started to trace it all. Before leaving everything in suspension, ”he says.

Pablo Longoria passed a head to the local

It was at the beginning of last week that about fifty people from both groups got activated. With an “almost militarized” organization. “There are those who give the instructions, and those who carry them out. We had to do the fillings, the details of the faces, on Monday and Tuesday. Then on Thursday, Friday and Saturday we made the cuts and the poses on the net. We have people who draw, others who paint, and a sailboat sews our mainsail for us, ”lists the specialist.

Pablo Longoria, the president of OM even came to pay them a little visit to encourage them in their work. “It’s heartwarming to see the management involved in the work of the supporters, it shows their respect for the supporters,” said Hamza.





Tests took place on Saturday at the Stade Vélodrome because “everything is hot, at all levels”. “From the moment you project the drawing, you shouldn’t miss out on the tracing. After that, you don’t have to be a billion to raise the tifo because if there is only one small mistake, everything is screwed up ”. And it is a flawless performance that the supporters of the Commando Ultra and the South Winners achieved on Sunday.

“We will be sanctioned, but it will remain etched in our memory forever”

A success eclipsed in the comments by the behavior of some supporters during the meeting. And that has the knack of pissing off Hamza. “Whether in Latin America, England or elsewhere in Europe, everyone praises our merit and that of the French ultras. And in France, we are debating smoke bombs. Why do the authorities not use this know-how? It is not by inflicting punishments like in school, that that will solve the problem, ”he laments.

Ultras like Winners also know that they will be heavily sanctioned, while all groups of OM supporters were under closure, for the use of pyrotechnic devices. “We’ll pay the price, we’re big boys. We know that we will be sanctioned but that will remain etched in our memory forever. We will assume our passion ”, proclaims Hamza.