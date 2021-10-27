PSG-LOSC: Kylian Mbappé would be uncertain for the reception of the French champion on Friday, October 29, 2021

PSG will have to do without Marco Verratti for a month. The current leader of Ligue 1 could also be deprived of Kylian Mbappé for the reception of the LOSC on Friday, on the occasion of the opening of the twelfth day of the French championship. According to information from L’Equipe, the 22-year-old French international striker suffers from an ENT (otolaryngology) infection.

Even if there is no character of gravity, the Parisian staff will not take any risk with the former Monegasque, specifies the daily. So a decision will be made on Thursday. After the reception of the Mastiffs, the Parisians will travel to Leipzig next Wednesday on behalf of the fourth day of the group stage of the Champions League. A victory for PSG, currently first (7 points), would almost ensure a place for the round of 16 (note: Manchester City will receive Bruges in the same evening).

For Sergio Ramos, who has not yet played an official match with PSG, the recovery program “evolves very correctly“and a return with the group is envisaged”in the course of next week“, said the club of the capital on Tuesday. On the side of Leandro Paredes, the evolution of his left thigh injury”is satisfactory” and “his return to competition is scheduled after the next international break” in November.

