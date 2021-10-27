PSG player stripped by a prostitute in the Bois de Boulogne: Ander Herrera files a complaint for theft

the essential

A Paris Saint-Germain football player had his wallet and cell phone stolen on Tuesday evening, October 26, while driving through the Bois de Boulogne. Ander Herrara is said to be the player concerned. He filed a complaint for theft.

Weekly Point had revealed earlier that a PSG player had been the victim of a theft, information confirmed by a police source, without specifying the identity.

According to this police source, the police were called Tuesday around 8 pm, in a street near the Bois de Boulogne, for the “simple theft, in his car, of the wallet” of a PSG football player. “There was no violence,” said the player’s entourage, who detailed the circumstances of the theft.





“Ander Herrera was returning from the Parc des Princes (the PSG stadium, next to the Bois de Boulogne, Editor’s note) where he participated in a ‘workshop’, a series of operations with PSG partners, as is the case several times during the season at the Park, “said this source.

“To get home, he passed through the Bois de Boulogne, and at a traffic light, a person gets into his car and takes the phone and the wallet that were in sight,” continued this member of the player’s entourage. .

“Ander Herrera said to him: ‘I’ll give you 200 euros, but give me back my wallet and my phone’, then drop the person a little further away and call the police,” it was explained.

This source argues that “the objective of his approach is that the person is arrested and that it does not happen again”, and if the player had something to be ashamed of, in this high place of Parisian prostitution, he would not have not notified the police.