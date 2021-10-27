PUBG plays Zelda and includes chickens in the games!

Recently renamed PUBG Battlegrounds, Krafton’s battle royale will soon deploy title patch 14.2, which adds new weapons and features, as well as chickens!

Well known for their vehemence in The Legend of Zelda, chickens will soon join PUBG: Battlegrounds on the Taego map. They won’t attack players, but they will still represent a significant danger. Indeed, if the players have the bad idea of ​​going to disturb them, they will sing, alerting nearby enemies, who will then know that a target is nearby. This update 14.2, expected for November 3 on PC and November 11 on consoles, will also add two new weapons : the mortar and the M79 smoke grenade launcher. The first will require a little practice, since it will be necessary to estimate the distance before shooting. But when the tool is mastered, it will be possible to aim behind buildings and ridges, for even more tactical confrontations.





For its part, the M79 will save some time and confuse enemies, enough to flee or take them from behind. Finally, Krafton adds the swimming function neutralized. Until now, when players were neutralized in water, they would die instantly. From now on, affected players will be able to swim at very low speed, which will give them a chance to reach the bank and be revived.

