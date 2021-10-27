purchase of followers, scripted sequences… an ex-candidate balances behind the scenes of the show!

Large families, life in XXL has become one of the flagship programs of TF1 and the tribes who participate in it have been placed in the rank of stars for some of them! It would seem, however, that the backdrop is not all rosy and that’s in any case what Ashley, the eldest of the Reymond family, confides. It is on TikTok that the young woman decided to swing and it seems that it does not please everyone and even less her mother that she has turned her back on her…

“Most families lie”

The young woman announces the color and does not go through four paths since we can read in the bio of her TikTok account: “I denounce the serious behavior of my mother, swipe if you’re not happy”. Followed by 31,000 subscribers, Ashley empties her bag and wants to reveal the “true face” of her own mother in addition to the show’s backstage. She began “Having done the show Large families, life in XXL, it is: to see that most of the families lie, a lot of scenes played out, the agencies which buy the subscribers of certain families ”. The Reymond family participated in the first and second season of the TF1 program and Ashley, the eldest of 9 children, decided to turn her back on the show.

She warned, however, “I do not want to harm anyone, or the families of the show, or TF1, I’m just talking about my experience.” She says that “false relationships” are created between the families who are candidates to do lives on social networks and attract more subscribers when in reality these families could not see themselves in painting … Ashley plunged the knife into the wound by ensuring that mothers who participate in the show are highly appreciated by viewers when “they are witches with their children”. She also explained that it sometimes happened that the subscribers of certain families were bought. Indeed, Ashley confided that an agency had declared to her mother “It is we who bought the subscribers of the family ****** because she was not very liked and brought back few followers”, this therefore implies “no product placement” and “no money”. And it is not over, since the young woman even goes so far as to denounce her own family by speaking of “violence” and “abandonment of animals”.





Scripted sequences …

Ashley doesn’t stop there and claims that many scenes were scripted. For example, she says that once her mother went shopping and only filled one cadis. The production would have judged that it was little and would therefore have asked him to fill a second one, which was left in the box just after having shot the scene … She also declared that moments of cuddling were requested by the production while sincerity was not really there. The young woman is criticized for her confidences and some Internet users write to her in comments that she has no proof of what she is saying and that she is lying for the buzz. However, a former mom who appeared on the show commented, “Oooh, I have some things to talk about too!” “, While the daughter of another candidate simply wrote” Thank you “. Two more days ago, Ashley Reymond was indulging in Tiktok and explaining what she hated about participating in the first season. She wrote “To create a false mother-daughter relationship”, “to redo the same scene 10 times”, “The interviews where I talk about my family as if it were THE perfect family when it is not”. Ashley no longer has any contact with her mother Cindy without having explained the reasons … To be continued.

Kahina Boudjidj