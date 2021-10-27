Purchasing power: Household morale down in October, according to INSEE

By Manon C. Updated October 27, 2021 at 1:47 p.m. Posted on October 27, 2021 at 1:46 p.m.

The latest INSEE report on household morale underlines that the latter started to fall again in October. In question, the inflation of the price of gas and fuels.

Things are not going well for the French. While a survey published on October 20 highlighted that purchasing power was the main concern of the French a few months before the presidential elections of 2022, here it is INSEE publishes, this Wednesday, October 27, 2021, its last report concerning household morale. And the latter leaves once again down in October.

“In October, the proportion of households who consider that the standard of living in France will improve over the next twelve months is declining” thus specifies theNational Institute of Statistics in its press release. In detail, theconfidence index of households is dropped to 99 against 101 in September, below its average of 100.





In question, the financial situation many French people currently, largely strained by the inflation of gas and fuel prices in recent weeks, despite the announcement made by Jean Castex of payment next of an “inflation allowance” of 100 € to help the French who earn less than 2000 € net per month.

While the share of households considering that prices have increased over the past 12 months is “very strong increase”, “households believing that prices will increase over the next twelve months are also more numerous in October” highlighted INSEE. In detail, the proportion of households who believe that their savings capacity will decrease in the coming months increases, as do those who believe that their financial situation will deteriorate.