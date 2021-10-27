Quinté PMU – Prediction of the PRIX DE POMAREZ Oct. 27, 2021

The Canalturf.com forecast
It is clear that FARINELLI PAULOIS has a good percentage of success. The proof: He has 17 podiums in 26 races run. A score that he seems able to improve in the Prix de Pomarez, quinted this Monday, in Enghien. Especially since it is effective barefoot.
4 PAULOIS FARINELLI : This resident of Sébastien Ernault has nine successes in 26 races run. On the other hand, he never came out of the top three when he performed without shoes. It will be here. His luck is obvious.
9 ENDO D’AZIF : He was awarded a quinté, in June in Vichy. On the other hand, it has two third places in three outings on the proposed route. Presented barefoot unlike its last trip, at Segré, it looks formidable.
2 DUKE OF IDEA : Certainly, he did not have the expected performance in a quinté disputed on October 11 on this course. However, the quality is not lacking. He also has twelve successes in just 28 races run. Better to buy it back.
3 EQUIANO : He approaches this meeting in full possession of his means. He was indeed awarded a quinté on October 1 at Vincennes before taking 3rd place in another event, ten days later on this route. Confirmation is awaited here.
12 ACADIAN FLOWER : If he has been disqualified four times in his last five public outings, he also signed a victory worthy of interest, in September at Rouen-Mauquenchy. Wise, he can accompany the named precedents.
13 EUSEBIO D’HERIPRE : In twelve outings this year, he recorded nine podiums, including five victories, all acquired in the South-East. Despite its distance performance, it can scramble the waters. Especially since it will be unshod.
8 DELTA EXPERT : After having suffered two disqualifications in quintés respectively programmed in Rouen-Mauquenchy, and in Enghien, it restored its image by ranking 2nd recently at Graignes. It will be of interest to fans of worthy outsiders.
1 DIWI D’OCCAGNES : He is the least silver of the race. However, at the beginning of the month, in Angers, he drew a pleasant end of the race to finish third. Therefore, it is advisable to be wary of it in this lot, at least to obtain a place.
In case of non-runner: 5 FORSICA DU ROCHER
Play it 4 – FARINELLI PAULOIS at odds of 3.5 / 1 in Single play on PMU.fr
PMU Customers – Play this race
Stéphane Davy’s selection
|BASED
|4
|FARINELLI PAULOIS
|9
|ENDO D’AZIF
|REGULAR CHANCES
|2
|DUKE OF IDEA
|3
|EQUIANO
|12
|ACADIAN FLOWER
|OUTSIDERS
|13
|EUSEBIO D’HERIPRE
|8
|DELTA EXPERT
|1
|DIWI D’OCCAGNES
Summary of the prognosis:
Favorite
4 – FARINELLI PAULOIS
Falling for something
9 – ENDO D’AZIF
Moment of madness
12 – ACADIAN FLOWER
The ZEturf.fr forecast
Farinelli Paulois raises the tone!
Support of the Z5 Event, Zeturf’s flagship bet, this chase among aged trotters could lead to a success for Sébastien Ernault’s pupil Farinelli Paulois, at ease on this track and lightened in its shoes this Wednesday; associated with Franck Nivard, he will not be there to make up the figures! We will oppose it in priority Endo D’Azif, who will compete barefoot against his elders with David Thomain at the helm, and Duke of Idea, who really needed to run last. It will be necessary to watch closely Equiano, third in the Z5 Event on October 11 on this course, and Diwi D’Occagnes, which did not escape our binoculars last time in Angers. We will complete our selection by citing Delta expert, who will aim for a small place after a good race at Graignes, Eusebio D’Héripré, who will have to overcome his initial handicap without too much effort to reach the podium, and Derby Ly, back to Enghien without pressure .. For regrets, let us quote Dauphin Du Pré, who does all his shopping.
ZEturf.fr selection
|No.
|Horse
|Driver
|4
|FARINELLI PAULOIS
|NIVARD F.
|9
|ENDO D’AZIF
|THOMAIN D.
|2
|DUKE OF IDEA
|REFIN E.
|3
|EQUIANO
|GELORMINI G.
|1
|DIWI D’OCCAGNES
|BROHIER D.
|8
|DELTA EXPERT
|LELIEVRE E.
|13
|EUSEBIO D’HERIPRE
|ABRIVARD M.
|6
|DERBY LY
|MARTIN G.
Quinté BetClic.fr forecast
The Prix de Pomarez, quinté this Wednesday, in Enghien, will pit trotters from 6 to 9 years old, who have not won 235,000 euros. FARINELLI PAULOIS seems able to dominate its elders there. He will have our preference.
Find all the BetClic predictions for the day of Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Press selection
Every day, Canalturf invites you to consult for the Quinté + race, the list of the 10 horses selected by the main newspapers of the equestrian press (Paris Turf, Tiercé Magazine, Bilto, France Turf, Turf Last, Le Progrès de Lyon, Ouest France, Paris courses, Le Parisien, France Soir, Turf, Le Favorite, Turf Matin, Presse Océan).
|No.
|Horse
|Driver
|9
|ENDO D’AZIF
|THOMAIN D.
|4
|FARINELLI PAULOIS
|NIVARD F.
|3
|EQUIANO
|GELORMINI G.
|13
|EUSEBIO D’HERIPRE
|ABRIVARD M.
|2
|DUKE OF IDEA
|REFIN E.
|8
|DELTA EXPERT
|LELIEVRE E.
|1
|DIWI D’OCCAGNES
|BROHIER D.
|15
|CABERNET
|MARY P. ED.
|12
|ACADIAN FLOWER
|DELACOUR G.
|14
|EMENCOURT BLEQUIN
|KOUBICHE JER.