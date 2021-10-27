Quinté PMU – Prediction of the PRIX DE POMAREZ Oct. 27, 2021

It is clear that FARINELLI PAULOIS has a good percentage of success. The proof: He has 17 podiums in 26 races run. A score that he seems able to improve in the Prix de Pomarez, quinted this Monday, in Enghien. Especially since it is effective barefoot.

4 PAULOIS FARINELLI : This resident of Sébastien Ernault has nine successes in 26 races run. On the other hand, he never came out of the top three when he performed without shoes. It will be here. His luck is obvious.

9 ENDO D’AZIF : He was awarded a quinté, in June in Vichy. On the other hand, it has two third places in three outings on the proposed route. Presented barefoot unlike its last trip, at Segré, it looks formidable.

2 DUKE OF IDEA : Certainly, he did not have the expected performance in a quinté disputed on October 11 on this course. However, the quality is not lacking. He also has twelve successes in just 28 races run. Better to buy it back.

3 EQUIANO : He approaches this meeting in full possession of his means. He was indeed awarded a quinté on October 1 at Vincennes before taking 3rd place in another event, ten days later on this route. Confirmation is awaited here.

12 ACADIAN FLOWER : If he has been disqualified four times in his last five public outings, he also signed a victory worthy of interest, in September at Rouen-Mauquenchy. Wise, he can accompany the named precedents.

13 EUSEBIO D’HERIPRE : In twelve outings this year, he recorded nine podiums, including five victories, all acquired in the South-East. Despite its distance performance, it can scramble the waters. Especially since it will be unshod.

8 DELTA EXPERT : After having suffered two disqualifications in quintés respectively programmed in Rouen-Mauquenchy, and in Enghien, it restored its image by ranking 2nd recently at Graignes. It will be of interest to fans of worthy outsiders.

1 DIWI D’OCCAGNES : He is the least silver of the race. However, at the beginning of the month, in Angers, he drew a pleasant end of the race to finish third. Therefore, it is advisable to be wary of it in this lot, at least to obtain a place.

In case of non-runner: 5 FORSICA DU ROCHER

Play it 4 – FARINELLI PAULOIS at odds of 3.5 / 1 in Single play on PMU.fr

PMU Customers – Play this race

Stéphane Davy’s selection

BASED 4 FARINELLI PAULOIS 9 ENDO D’AZIF REGULAR CHANCES 2 DUKE OF IDEA 3 EQUIANO 12 ACADIAN FLOWER OUTSIDERS 13 EUSEBIO D’HERIPRE 8 DELTA EXPERT 1 DIWI D’OCCAGNES

Summary of the prognosis: