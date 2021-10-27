https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211025/des-pluies-de-pierres-noires-sabattent-sur-la-sicile-apres-la-nouvelle-eruption-de-letna–images-1052316361.html

Rains of black stones fall on Sicily after the new eruption of Mount Etna – images

Rains of black stones fall on Sicily after the new eruption of Mount Etna – images

25.10.2021

An orange level alert has been issued because of the new eruption of Etna which began on October 23. more intense, according to Corriere della sera. Etna ejected a high column of ash from the south-eastern crater, this one being filled with many “lapilli”, small black stones of a few centimeters. Pushed by the winds, the cloud traveled for several kilometers and reached Taormina to the north and Mascali to the east. It is specified that the falling stones affect in particular the municipalities of Linguaglossa and Piedimonte Etneo. Residents broadcast on social networks multiple images and videos presenting the consequences of this phenomenon. No direct danger for the population Vulcanologist Marco Viccaro qualified with Corriere della will be this episode of “quite energetic”. The operation of Catania airport has not been impacted. Still according to Marco Viccaro, this kind of phenomenon may still occur in the future. indicates on TF1 Patrick Allard, president of the International Association of Volcanology and Interior Chemistry (IAVCEI), there is no direct danger for the population.The south-eastern crater is responsible for this eruption has been very active since 2019. According to scientists, it has become the highest of the four on the summit of Etna. The height of the volcano has increased by about 30 meters in six months, and in February, Mount Etna erupted in its most intense eruption in 50 years. The event was also marked by a shower of small volcanic stones and ash.

