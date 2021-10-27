https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211025/des-pluies-de-pierres-noires-sabattent-sur-la-sicile-apres-la-nouvelle-eruption-de-letna–images-1052316361.html
Rains of black stones fall on Sicily after the new eruption of Mount Etna – images
Rains of black stones fall on Sicily after the new eruption of Mount Etna – images
During Etna's new awakening, the volcano spat not only lava, but also small black stones that fell on some … 25.10.2021
An orange level alert has been issued because of the new eruption of Etna which began on October 23. more intense, according to Corriere della sera. Etna ejected a high column of ash from the south-eastern crater, this one being filled with many “lapilli”, small black stones of a few centimeters. Pushed by the winds, the cloud traveled for several kilometers and reached Taormina to the north and Mascali to the east. It is specified that the falling stones affect in particular the municipalities of Linguaglossa and Piedimonte Etneo. Residents broadcast on social networks multiple images and videos presenting the consequences of this phenomenon. No direct danger for the population Vulcanologist Marco Viccaro qualified with Corriere della will be this episode of “quite energetic”. The operation of Catania airport has not been impacted. Still according to Marco Viccaro, this kind of phenomenon may still occur in the future. indicates on TF1 Patrick Allard, president of the International Association of Volcanology and Interior Chemistry (IAVCEI), there is no direct danger for the population.The south-eastern crater is responsible for this eruption has been very active since 2019. According to scientists, it has become the highest of the four on the summit of Etna. The height of the volcano has increased by about 30 meters in six months, and in February, Mount Etna erupted in its most intense eruption in 50 years. The event was also marked by a shower of small volcanic stones and ash.
If the volcano woke up from time to time this year, this latest eruption was marked by a paroxysmal phenomenon of the most intense, according to Corriere della sera. Etna ejected a high column of ash from the south-eastern crater, this one being filled with many “lapilli”, small black stones of a few centimeters.
Pushed by the winds, the cloud traveled for several kilometers and reached Taormina in the north and Mascali in the east. It is specified that the falling stones affect in particular the municipalities of Linguaglossa and Piedimonte Etneo.
Residents post multiple images and videos on social networks presenting the consequences of this phenomenon.
No direct danger to the population
Vulcanologist Marco Viccaro described this episode to Corriere della will be “quite energetic”.
“The small streams of reddish and brownish pyroclastic material which mixed with the dark gray and white eruptive column, however, remained confined to the highest parts of the volcano,” he said.
The operation of Catania airport was not affected.
Still according to Marco Viccaro, this kind of phenomenon may still occur in the future Gold, as indicated on TF1 Patrick Allard, president of the International Association of Volcanology and Interior Chemistry (IAVCEI), he there is no direct danger to the population.
“But it has a tedious impact on the environment, on people’s lives,” he emphasizes.
The southeast crater responsible for this eruption has been very active since 2019. According to scientists, it has become the highest of the four at the summit of Etna. The height of the volcano has increased by about 30 meters in six months.
In February, Etna entered its most intense eruption in 50 years. The event was also marked by a shower of small volcanic stones and ash.