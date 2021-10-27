Rayo Vallecano and Falcao bend FC Barcelona, ​​Sevilla FC and Mallorca leave back to back

On the occasion of the 11th day of La Liga, FC Barcelona traveled to Campo de fútbol de Vallecas to face Rayo Vallecano. Beaten by Real Madrid (2-1) last Sunday at Camp Nou, the Blaugranas wanted to wash away the affront tonight. For its part, the Rayo aimed for a success to revive after the defeat conceded against Betis (3-2) on the last day. For this 19 hours poster, Andoni Iraola lined up a 4-2-3-1 with the only Falcao in the lead. Ronald Koeman opted for a 4-3-3 with the trio Depay, Aguero, Coutinho in attack and had to do without the services of injured Ansu Fati.

From the first minutes, Barça found themselves pushed to their limits and were manhandled in the midfield. Following a recovery of the ball, Trejo attempted a clever lob but Ter Stegen kept an eye on (3rd). Barca let the storm pass and were a little more convincing in the game after ten chaotic minutes. But the Rayo got a great opportunity after the quarter of an hour of play on a deflected strike from Falcao which forced Ter Stegen to deflect the leather for a corner (20th).

Memphis Depay misses penalty for Barca

Quite logically, the Rayo opened the scoring at the half-hour mark. Following a lost ball in the middle, Trejo served in the Falcao area which eliminated Pique and released a coiled shot which surprised Ter Stegen (1-0, 31st). Five minutes later, the Blaugranas narrowly missed the equalizer. Following a beautiful inspiration, Depay on the left distilled a good cross in front of the goals for Dest who harvested the offering (36 ‘). Back from the locker room, Koeman’s men got a great opportunity with Nico Gonzalez served in the back of the defense by Eric Garcia, who saw his shot slip away (49th). Six minutes later, Dest in the box shifted Aguero whose shot went over (55th). Much better in this second act, Barça put pressure on Rayo’s goals. Nico Gonzalez infiltrated the opposing defense and served Aguero who stumbled on Dimitrievski well out (59th). In the last twenty minutes, Depay slipped into the Rayo’s defense and was mowed down by Óscar Valentín.





The referee logically indicated the penalty spot (71st). Depay wanted to do justice himself but Dimitrievski repelled the strike of the Dutch striker (72nd). With this third defeat in La Liga, FC Barcelona remained stuck in ninth place in the standings. Rayo Vallecano moved up to fifth place. In the other 19:00 match, Sevilla FC traveled to Estadi de Son Moix to face Mallorca. Julen Lopetegui’s men, who won against Levante (5-3) last Sunday, were aiming for a seventh success this season to take the lead in the championship. Lopetegui relied on a 4-3-3 and notably established Jules Koundé in the central hinge. The Andalusians were surprised after the quarter of an hour of play by Antonio Sanchez (1-0, 22nd). Vexed, Sevilla FC stuck to the score in the last quarter of an hour of the match thanks to Lamela (1-1, 73rd). In additional time, Lucas Ocampos thought to deliver his own but the VAR refused the goal for a hand (90 + 6). With this third draw of the season, Jules Koundé’s teammates temporarily seized the lead in La Liga.

