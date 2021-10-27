Real: Ancelotti and Hazard’s problem

Subject to repeated physical glitches since arriving at Real Madrid in 2019, winger Eden Hazard (30 years old, 8 games in all competitions this season) has been less frequent in the infirmary since the start of the season, but still has to compose with very limited playing time. Merengue coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the Belgian’s situation at a press conference.





“Hazard can play 4-3-3 on the left or 4-4-2 over or behind the point. He’s ready to play, but his problem is that there is a coach who prefers him other players, slipped the technician, while giving his support to the former Lille. He does not have this status (star) because he has had a lot of injuries, but little by little he will find his best version. I’m sure this season we will see his best version and he will play more than he currently does. Hazard has it all: quality, motivation ?? He has to persevere, but what happens is that sometimes the coach prefers other players. “

Currently, it is true that Vinicius Junior, who has reached a milestone this season and who has a good technical relationship with Karim Benzema, brings much more to the Merengues than a Hazard who is still far from his best level ??

