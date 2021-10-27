Real Madrid, PSG – Mercato: drama for Haaland, Mbappé and Pogba!

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: Eden Hazard’s injury history

“Manchester United should be asked about the extension of Paul’s contract. At the moment everything is calm. There is no update. This is what Mino Raiola said yesterday in The Times about Paul Pogba. In front of this panorama, PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus Turin or FC Barcelona are ready to open the floodgates to the winter transfer window. Especially since the relations between Pogba and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would no longer be in good shape!

Substituting Sunday against Liverpool (0-5), the 2018 world champion did not stay long on the lawn since he received a red card after only a quarter of an hour of play because of a tackle deemed dangerous. According to the Daily Mail, the 28-year-old midfielder then snubbed Solskjaer in the Mancunian locker room and today makes As say that his arrival is becoming easier to manage for Real Madrid every day.

The Spanish club could even kill two birds with one stone with Kylian Mbappé (22) and Erling Haaland (21) in the summer of 2022 according to Alfonso Perez. “Which one do I choose to build a new project?” I take both without a doubt. At Real Madrid, there are always the best players in the world. Florentino will bring them both back, ”said the former OM and Real Madrid striker in the Real Diary. Realistic?

