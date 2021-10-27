More

    Real Madrid: Vinicius fan of Barça, he leaves the files

    Great architect of Real Madrid’s victory against Barcelona on Sunday afternoon (2-1), Vinicius Junior could have worn the colors of the Catalan club.

    In 2017, Real Madrid got their hands on Vinicius Junior, but it was FC Barcelona who first expressed their interest in the twirling Brazilian winger. At the time, Barca’s South American scouts spotted Vinicius Junior and told their management of the need to recruit this young talent before it was too late. In the end, Florentino Pérez’s Real Madrid were faster. In an interview with Cadena SER, the head of the Blaugrana technical secretariat in South America, André Cury, delivered some embarrassing revelations for Vinicius Junior as well as for Real Madrid, accused of having recruited the player blindly.

    “Vinicius was culé, culé, culé. He cried on the day of the 6-1 Champions League victory over PSG. He still took Barça from FIFA. (…) And he said that the best player in the world was Neymar because he was at Barça. And I can repeat all that in his eyes if I have him in front of me because he’s a good person and he wouldn’t deny it ” said the leader of FC Barcelona before continuing. “I’ll tell you one thing. Real recruited Vinicius without seeing him play a single match… But when they knew Barça wanted him, Madrid president Florentino Perez took him so that what had happened with Neymar did not happen again. He got scared when he saw that Barca were going to sign Rodrygo, because he thought he could be the right one, not Vinicius. That’s why he also signed Rodrygo “ launched André Cury, for whom Real Madrid were traumatized to have missed the transfer of Neymar, which then had consequences on the handling of the Vinicius and Rodrygo cases.


    Amanda

