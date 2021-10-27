Renfe wants to challenge Eurostar between Paris and London

Article updated Wednesday October 27 at 6 p.m. with the reactions of ART

The Spanish national railway company Renfe announced on Tuesday October 26 that it wishes to launch high-speed trains between Paris and London, using the still available traffic slots of the Channel Tunnel, in operation since 1994 and managed by the company Franco-British Getlink, formerly Eurotunnel. “Currently, there are slots available and the ability to operate on this high speed line”, Renfe added, adding that it had carried out market research showing that it would be profitable for the company to run such trains.

While the Paris-London TGV connections are now operated by Eurostar, a Franco-British company majority (55%) owned by SNCF, Renfe told AFP that it has “Initiated preliminary contacts to be able to compete on this line with the cross-Channel company Eurostar” and requested authorization from the Spanish Ministry of Finance, thus confirming information from the Spanish daily El Pais.

About nine million travelers annually use the Paris-London line, including seven million via the Eurostar train, which connects the two capitals in just over 2 hours. And if Eurostar train traffic has fallen sharply since 2020 due to the health crisis, it “was growing until Covid-19” and should “return to this trend next year”, underlines Renfe.

Seven trains to ensure the Paris-London link

Renfe’s goal is to operate on this line with its own product, starting with a minimum of seven trains. According to the Spanish company’s business plan, the return on investment would occur in the fourth year. “Secondly, the service could be extended to new French and international destinations”, indicates the company. In addition, operating between Paris and London would have a great impact on Renfe’s reputation internationally.

According to the company, Renfe’s access to the French market would indeed be “facilitated”, because it would benefit from the support of Eurotunnel, a subsidiary of the Getlink group which manages the Channel Tunnel, currently “very interested in the development of the project. “.

Willingness to compete with the Eurostar-Thalys merger

This project to set up the Spanish national railway company on the Paris-London TGV comes at a time when a merger between Eurostar and the Franco-Belgian company Thalys, both majority-owned by SNCF, at 55% respectively, should materialize in 2022. and 60%. Desired since 2019 and presented by Guillaume Pépy on the eve of his departure from the presidency of SNCF, this merger under the name of Eurostar should allow SNCF to challenge low-cost airlines by offering TGV journeys at low prices. , first on the routes currently provided by Thalys and Eurostar, including Paris-London, among others, then secondly on other European markets, in particular in northern Europe. ” It is not just low-cost air travel in Europe », argued management at the time.

The merger of Eurostar and Thalys should also make it possible to further develop traffic and optimize the use of network infrastructure capital, all with optimized connections, single tickets and joint loyalty programs. ..

Faced with this merger, which should be accompanied by an increase in traffic, Renfe therefore intends to put its pawns on the strategic Paris-London line, in order to establish its presence and strengthen its influence on the European market. Especially since the current president of Renfe, Isaias Taboas, has included internationalization as one of the key means of growth in his latest strategic plan. Objective that Renfe will succeed within 10 years of achieving 10% of its turnover outside the Spanish borders. Renfe has also made France a priority for its international expansion and intends to develop strongly in Central Europe with the acquisition of 50% of the capital of the Czech railway company Leo Express.





Avoidance of obstacles to operate the Paris-Lyon line

Renfe’s desire to operate the Paris-London line also comes in a context where it has failed to establish itself to operate on the Paris-Lyon-Marseille TGV line, the busiest in France, which she coveted strongly. According to El Pais, the Spanish company has indeed encountered obstacles from the Transport Regulatory Authority (ART) and SNCF, which have so far hampered its entry into the French rail market, which is now liberalized. An erroneous statement according to ART:

“ART does not play any role in issuing technical authorizations to access the rail network. It is not responsible for the allocation of train paths either (it is indeed SNCF Réseau which is in charge of this, Editor’s note. ) “, explains the transport regulator, specifying that it was informed of Renfe’s plans to enter the French market and of the technical difficulties it encountered, particularly in terms of railway signaling on high-speed lines. “Even if these difficulties are not the responsibility of our office, we have initiated a study to make the various players aware of the obstacles to the entry of new operators into the market. high speed services – related in particular to railway signaling“, adds the Transport Regulatory Authority.

To put it simply, the signaling system currently used on most of the French high-speed lines constitutes an obstacle to the entry of Renfe.

In addition, SNCF has also initiated a new plan of attack aimed at locking in the business and premium market vis-à-vis the Spanish competitors Renfe and Italian Trenitalia, with the launch, announced last Tuesday, of its class ” business premiere “, which will be put into service on the Paris-Lyon axis, the busiest high-speed section in Europe and representing a third of French TGV traffic.

Response to the SNCF attack in Spain with Ouigo

Finally, the request from the Spanish national company Renfe to set up on the Paris-London high-speed line is also motivated by a desire to respond to the establishment of the SNCF on the Spanish market, by inaugurating a line in the spring to low cost Ouigo between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​for which the French group has invested some 600 million euros and which recorded half a million passengers in five months. SNCF will deploy to Valencia next spring then Alicante, before reaching Cordoba, Seville and Malaga in 2023.