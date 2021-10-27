Reopening of restaurants and drinking establishments in the orange zone: the State f

On October 25, the summary judge ordered the reopening of restaurants and drinking establishments located in the orange zone. The State appeals to the Council of State and the Prefect, Thierry Queffelec takes note of the decision and issues a new decree authorizing the activity of these socio-professionals.

Catherine Lama

Today, after having won their case with the administrative court, all the hoteliers, cafetiers and nightclubs are resuming their activities.

In a press release, the regional prefect, Thierry Quefelec announces that the State is appealing to the Council of State following the decision of the summary judge of October 25 ordering the reopening of restaurants and drinking establishments located in the orange zone . The State representative relies on a health situation that is still too uncertain: Given the still very high incidence rate in the territory (at 227 per 100,000 inhabitants as of October 26), the very deadly fourth wave which is still raging in the territory, the low vaccination rate which still suggests far too many serious cases and in view of high hospital pressure, the State decided to appeal this decision to the Council of State.





However, this appeal not being suspensive, the restaurateurs can exercise, in the meantime, their activities according to the new prefectural decree which takes into account the prescriptions of the administrative judge’s ordinance.

The health pass applies as well as the exemption to circulate until 10:30 p.m. during the curfew for customers.