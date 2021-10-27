Researchers believe they have detected the world’s deepest earthquake

An earthquake, located 750 km deep, occurred in 2015 off the coast of Japan. It would be the first known earthquake in the Earth’s lower mantle, a phenomenon scientists are still struggling to explain.

On May 30, 2015, the people of Japan felt an earthquake of extraordinary power that was felt in all of the country’s 47 prefectures, a first since sightings were recorded in 1884. Yet despite a magnitude from 7.9 and one epicenter located in the Ogasawara archipelago, 900 km from the Japanese coast, no major damage was observed. And for good reason: the earthquake occurred at a depth of 680 km. But this record, already known and well documented, could well have been broken again by a replica, which would have been recorded at 750 km under Earth, in the deep mantle, where researchers previously thought earthquakes were impossible.

Deep earthquakes, rare and mysterious events

The vast majority of earthquakes affect the Earth’s crust, where the tectonic plates accumulate the stress until the ground fractures or moves along failures. But, beyond 100 km of depth, where the upper mantle begins, there is no such phenomenon. With the pressure and temperature, the rocks are half-melted and strongly compressed, which prevents creaks and slips such as those observed on the surface. The deep earthquakes are therefore very rare: of the 56,832 moderate to severe earthquakes recorded between 1976 and 2020, only 18% were deeper than 70 kilometers and barely 4% had a epicenter located below 300 km (the threshold considered to speak of a deep earthquake), according to the National Geographic.

In the upper mantle, scientists believe that these earthquakes are related to the phase change of theolivine which, when it reaches a critical point in temperature and pressure, changes from one crystal structure to another. the mineral then compacts suddenly, which can cause major earthquakes (see article below). But, in the deep mantle – which begins about 700 km below Japan – there is no olivine: this is mainly composed of bridgmanite, a form of perovskite silicate.

An ultra-deep replica 750 km underground

Eric Kiser and his colleagues at the University of Arizona, however, provide new evidence of an ultra-deep earthquake during the 2015 earthquake. The researchers examined the seismic data relating to the earthquake to detect possible aftershocks. After an event of such power, the seismometries record many signals due to theenergy that spreads in the ground. To differentiate a replica in the middle of this noise, they used a method called back projection, which involves stacking data from multiple seismographs onto a grid of potential source locations. They were able to determine that the main earthquake had given rise to four aftershocks located between 695 and 715 km deep, as well as another recorded at 751 km, the deepest tremor on record.

A slight settlement of the underwater slab

To explain this earthquake, the researchers put forward a new idea. The shock of the main shake would have reduced the elastic stress of resistance of the submarine slab, which would have resulted in its settlement. This very slight displacement would have been enough to concentrate the stresses exerted on the slab and cause a movement rocks, explain the authors in their article published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.

However, it is possible that the method used produces “false aftershocks”, caused by the bouncing of seismic waves on internal structures. The limit of the deep mantle, estimated at 700 km, is also not certain. Nevertheless, if it is true, an earthquake located in the lower mantle would force to rethink the inner workings of our planet.

The enigma of deep earthquakes may be solved

Article by Laurent Sacco published on 09/24/2013

The existence of earthquakes occurring several hundred kilometers deep in the mantle puzzles geophysicists. An international team made up of members of several CNRS laboratories, led by Alexandre Schubnel from the geology of the École normale supérieure, has just added a new element to the debate on the origin of these deep earthquakes. It would be a change of crystalline state affecting a mineral present in subducted plates, olivineô





Seismology has made great progress since the work of the pioneers Emil Wiechert, Richard Dixon Oldham and Harold Jeffreys at the beginning of the XXe century. This science has proved invaluable in establishing the theory of tectonic plates, together with the discovery of magnetic inversions. In turn, plate theory has shed light on why the majority of earthquakes are clustered along lines that are now known to be plate boundaries. We now understand why volcanoes of the famous fire belt of the Pacific are both associated with seismically active zones.

However, recently, on May 24, 2013, the largest earthquake deep never measured: its magnitude was estimated at 8.3 M w (energetic magnitude). His hypocenter was located nearly 620 km under the Sea of ​​Okhotsk (Russian Sea in the Pacific Ocean), but due to its depth it was only weakly felt on the islands of Sakhalin and Hokkaido, in Kamchatka and in Russian eastern Siberia. This kind of earthquake has been known to geophysicists since 1922. These events are distinguished from other earthquakes which are mostly superficial, occurring at a depth of less than 100 km. Oddly enough, like many deep earthquakes, the Okhotsk one was hardly followed by aftershocks.

Deep earthquakes in subducted plates

Deep earthquakes are usually associated with what are called Wadati-Benioff planes, more or less complex surfaces, formed by the distribution of the hypocenters of these earthquakes, plunging into the depths of the earth. earth mantle. The first was discovered by Japanese geophysicist Kiyoo Wadati in 1935, but it was at Hugo benioff attributed to their systematic study in 1949. The discovery of the theory of tectonic plates allowed to interpret these planes as plates undergoing a process of subduction.

However, if we can understand superficial earthquakes in terms of mechanical failure of rock to a depth of about 50 km, this is no longer really the case beyond. The pressures and the temperatures between 400 and 700 km of depth (where the pressure exceeds the hundred of thousands of bars) make this interpretation more delicate. The behavior of rocks should be closer to that of a material viscous flowing under stresses that of a material solid and brittle.

Olivine that transforms at high pressure

One of the theories proposed more than 50 years ago to describe the generation of seismic waves in the rocks associated with the subducted plates at these great depths, assumed a phase transition in a mineral known as olivine. When temperatures and pressures are sufficient, the crystal structure of olivine would have to change to become those of other minerals but of the same chemical composition. However, a debate existed within the geophysicist community as to whether this phase transition was really happening.

The debate has just been relaunched, following the publication in Science of an article on experiments on the behavior of a synthetic rock made up of a compact aggregate of olivine crystals from germanium (Mg 2 Geo 4 ), a structural analogue of naturally occurring olivine. The aim was to reproduce the conditions prevailing in the mantle using a suitable press, and to measure what was happening in the sample using a beam of X-rays from the synchrotron of APS (Advanced Photon Source, Argonne, United States).

The team of French researchers from the CNRS and their American colleagues have indeed discovered that the crystals ofolivine subjected to pressures of 2 to 5 gigapascals (20,000 to 50,000 bars) and temperatures of around 900 to 1,000 ° C changed phase while fracturing. The process was accompanied by a emission intense ultrasonic waves sharing many characteristics of those recorded during deep earthquakes. In particular, they found that the emission of waves from a fracture only happened once. That concord with the virtual absence of aftershocks observed with these earthquakes. It is therefore likely that scientists are on the way to resolution of the enigma of deep earthquakes.