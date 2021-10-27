Resident Evil: the film offers a making-of on Leon Kennedy, lickers and rocket launchers in support

If there is one video game adaptation that is talking about her at the moment, it is the film Resident Evil which will take up the story of the first two games of the saga: today, we are entitled to a little making-of entirely dedicated to good old Leon S. Kennedy.

After the entire WS Anderson saga, the Resident Evil franchise will therefore have the right to a new adaptation on the big screen with a reboot film: this time, It will be Johannes Robert (47 Meters Down) to direct and the author intends to offer a transcription much closer to video games than his predecessor.

Say hello to the new Leon S. Kennedy

For the occasion, this feature film (R-Rated, by the way) will adapt the story of the first two Resident Evil into a single film: we will therefore find the Spencer Manor with Chris Redfield. but also all the adventures of the Raccoon City police station, of which Leon S. Kennedy is obviously a part.

Emblematic figure of Capcom, he will be played here by Avan Jogia (Shaft, Back to Zombieland) and is described, in the making-of above, as a very faithful adaptation of the video game character: in particular, we will find iconic scenes from the game, almost shot by shot. This obviously includes a few lickers, these formidable enemies well known to fans, who will have pride of place in the film project.

We remind you that Resident Evil Welcome to Raccoon City is scheduled for November 24 in theaters.




