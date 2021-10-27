Ronald Koeman is no longer Barça’s coach

Xavi favorite for succession

At the end of last season and again a few weeks ago, Joan Laporta had long hesitated to fire Ronald Koeman, before changing his mind for lack of a viable alternative in the coaching market and in view of the compensation to be paid to him. (€ 12 million) in the event of dismissal. After seventeen successful seasons on the pitch (1998-2015), Xavi had recently opened the door to a return to Barça (” Any offer is evaluated and then a decision is made. I don’t know where the future will take me, but I am open to all options. »), On the bench this time, as Ronald Koeman’s credit waned. The current Al-Sadd coach is listed as the number one favorite to replace him now.