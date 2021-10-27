Royal family fans beg Prince Harry to return

Even the most optimistic begin to doubt. For several days, corroborating clues have tended to prove that Queen Elizabeth is beginning to show, at the age of 95, some signs of weakness. It all started a few days ago with pictures showing the queen equipped with a cane, an event that did not fail to panic the kingdom, the monarch having only used it once before, after a knee operation. It was then discovered that her doctors had asked her to give up her sacrosanct evening pleasure – a small glass of Martini – in order to “keep her in perfect shape”, they explained.





Yet on Wednesday October 20, Elizabeth II was hospitalized at the Edward VII private hospital in central London. “After receiving medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen went to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon for preliminary examinations. She returned to Windsor Castle for lunch today [jeudi 21 octobre, ndlr] and keep good morale ”had hastened to justify Buckingham Palace in order to calm the fears of the nation. But while the queen has just given up consecutively a trip to Northern Ireland and her participation in COP 26, and missed a mass – she so devout – it becomes more and more difficult to silence the anxieties of the attached British to their monarch.

And their eyes turn naturally to Prince Harry, who is notoriously very attached to his grandmother, (…)

