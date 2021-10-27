RTX 3070, Ryzen 7 ... this gaming laptop at a smashed price

The OMEN 15 line of 15-inch gaming laptops from HP is quite extensive. With his full names to sleep outside, it’s pretty easy to get lost. Today we are offering you the PC of this range that we currently consider to be the best possible quality-price ratio. Paying 1349 € for a laptop PC equipped with an RTX 3070, a Ryzen 7 and 16 GB of RAM seems like a great deal to us.

Is it still necessary to recall the ravages of shortage of components in the tech world? Experts do not expect a return to normal before 2023. In the meantime, many PCs will already have made old bones. As the prices of fixed gaming PC graphics cards have become aberrant, many gamers are turning to laptops. Is right. This alternative solution seems to us to be the one which guarantees the best possible value for money in order to be able to play recent titles.

The market for laptops dedicated to gaming is very large, we help you almost daily to identify what we believe to be the best deals of the moment. And at the moment, there is a very interesting offer for the OMEN 15-en1037nf from HP.

Launched at 1699 and usually sold around 1600 €, this very good PC is on sale on Cdiscount at 1499.99 €. It’s not bad, but not yet enough to be exceptional. What makes the promo really attractive is the cashback offer (often shortened to ODR) offered by HP until November 7. By purchasing one of the brand’s products, you can be reimbursed up to € 200 directly by the manufacturer. In this case, you will be reimbursed (e) 150 €. The PC therefore costs € 1,349.99, which is an excellent price.

How to take advantage of HP’s ODR? It’s pretty simple, you just need to fill out a quick online form (this should take about 5 minutes) then wait a while for the builder to send you the money. That’s all. HP only needs proof of purchase (your invoice) and the personal information needed to make the transfer.

AMD Ryzen 7, 16 GB of RAM, RTX 3070 … the characteristics of the HP OMEN 15-en1037nf

What interests you most as a gamer is probably the graphics card. With the RTX 3070 you can enjoy any recent game with full details and all the latest trending tech (we think of the famous ray-tracing for example). Even the most AAA greedy will not pose any problem to you as long as you stick to a resolution in Full HD (which the screen offers anyway) or even WQHD. This very good graphics card is obviously not only sought after by gamers. Photo editing or video editing software also uses it very well.

Next to the renowned graphics card, there is a frankly powerful processor: AMD’s Ryzen 7. Supported by 16 GB of RAM, it guarantees a very good processing speed. On this PC, everything should look smooth.

For memory, HP has put in its machine a 512 GB NVMe SSD. For performance, it’s pretty awesome: this storage technology is the fastest on the market and your loading times (on Windows as on your games) will be much reduced. Problem: 512 GB may seem a bit tight to you. Fortunately, it is possible to easily add some memory by placing a new SSD in the PC. Two very good models from Western Digital are currently on sale on Amazon. The first, extremely fast, is the

1TB WD_BLACK SN750 SE sold for € 112.99 instead of € 202.99. The second is a little cheaper but also a little slower, it is the

1 TB WD Blue SN550 also sold for € 81.99.

Finally stay the screen and its very fluid 144 Hz, characteristic so much sought after by gamers. As for the resolution, Full HD is perfectly normal for a PC of this size, you won’t see the pixels. The IPS panel on its side allows beautiful viewing angles and especially particularly well rendered colors. This underlines once again the versatility of this PC between gaming and small workstation for creators.

