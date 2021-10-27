Rudi Garcia gives strength to the people of Marseille before OGC Nice

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the figures of Jorge Sampaoli’s coaching career

Christophe Galtier was clear on the subject: the match against OM is not the match of the season at OGC Nice but it could well be crucial for the future. Beyond the incidents that occurred between the two teams on August 22 at the Allianz Riviera, the Aiglons coach knows that the tiny gap in the standings has already started hostilities.

As for OM, Jorge Sampaoli also knows that his team has won only one of its last seven matches in all competitions. The value of the point gleaned during the Classic Sunday against PSG will therefore really be measured against this meeting against Nice and that in Clermont, Sunday (9 p.m.). The aftermath of a frontal shock against PSG is also still expected at the Marseille club.

In the fall of 2017, after a small crisis in September, L’Équipe recalls that Rudi Garcia’s OM had been able to build on the foundations of an epic Classic (2-2, on October 22), taking 13 points on the 15 following and landing in the heights of the table! “This would allow us to move up the standings, it would be a great reward for the efforts made since the start of the season,” explained Sampaoli. As if to better free himself from a new weight on his shoulders.

The front page of L’Équipe newspaper on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.

🗞 Read the edition> https://t.co/NIRLqs6u4D pic.twitter.com/B76QLyDNGG

– THE TEAM (@the team) October 27, 2021