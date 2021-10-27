Rugby Union – Former internationals, suffering from neurological sequelae, file a complaint

Ten former professional rugby league players, including British internationals, showing symptoms of neurological damage, will file a complaint against the English federation (RFL) for negligence, the law firm which defends them announced on Wednesday.

These ten players, aged under 60, including Bobbie Goulding, former England international and coach of the France team from 2009 to 2011, form a “pilot group”, clarified the firm Rylands Legal, which also represents 175 players. rugby union in a similar procedure launched last December against those responsible for their discipline.

In total, around fifty players at XIII, ranging in age from their twenties to fifties, and presenting symptoms associated with brain damage, are represented by these lawyers.

The collective complaint accuses the RFL of negligence for not having protected the players from the consequences of concussions.

“That such a thing, appearing out of nowhere, comes crashing into me like a bus, it’s hard to accept”, explained Goulding, quoted in the press release, and who learned this month that he has dementia precocious and probably chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative disease diagnosed mainly in athletes who have suffered regular shocks in the head.





The complainants demand that the RFL take “immediate measures”

“I remember having to play again just a few days after severe knockouts on at least three occasions”, underlines Goulding who played 17 years for the biggest English teams, like Wigan, Leeds or St Helens.

“My symptoms appeared suddenly two years ago (…) All of a sudden, everything deteriorated. I became clumsy, I was dropping things all the time. I had headaches, waves of fatigue. I couldn’t stand the bright lights anymore, even the fact that my wife turned on the light in the morning annoyed me. The loud noises were painful. “, said Mickii Edwards, 48, a former Welsh international pillar, also suffering from dementia and possibly CTE.

The complainants demand that the RFL take “immediate, relatively inexpensive measures (…) such as limiting contact during training and extending the period necessary before resuming play” in concussion, lawyer Richard Boardman explained.

The governing body of world rugby union, World Rugby, had recommended at the end of September to limit the phases of contact in training in order to protect players from injury.