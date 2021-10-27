RUMOR on Multiversus: a first image of the Warner Bros. fighting game roster. on the run

The clones of Smash Bros. are not uncommon, but each fighting game mixing heroes of different licenses remains a source of curiosity for all players. Many are therefore interested in the rumors about Multiversus at the beginning of the week, a possible title bringing together the characters of the franchises of Warner Bros. with mechanics of Tag Team.

y’all thought I was lying, huh? Warner Bros Multiversus Character select screen. There seem to be levels and fighter type icons -Stephen Universe

-Adventure Time

-Batman / Harley Quinn

-Superman / WW

-Gandalf

-Rick & Morty

-Tom & Jerry

-Bugs Bunny

-New Char (top left) pic.twitter.com/laYwgn4kiv – hungrybox (@LiquidHbox) October 27, 2021

The original hallway noises wanted that NetherRealm is in charge, but the often exact Jeff Grubb assured that this very real project, according to him, was not developed by the creators of Mortal Kombat. He also added during a recent podcast that his budget was quite tight and that this was visually felt, that the title could be offered in free-to-play and more characters could be proposed in DLC, starting with Lebron James, the star of Space Jam: New Era.

And on this Wednesday evening, a new twist: hungrybox, specialist in Rondoudou on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, shared what may be the first image of the roster of the project. We have even more reason to believe it since Warner Bros. Entertainment had the video removed Youtube that he had made in the wake by asserting his rights of copyright : if it was a fake, the witch hunt would probably not have happened.





What do we see in this picture? Quite simply what could be the character selection screen of the base version, with Steven universe, Batman, Harley quinn, Finn and Jake ofAdventure Time, Sammy, Superman, Wonder woman, Gandalf, Rick, Bugs bunny and Tom & jerry in playable characters. All of them also feature a model that is almost closer to Franco-Belgian comics than American comics. And also present in the upper left corner is a mysterious original fighter, a cute green furry creature with antlers.

Difficult to deduce more from this visual, even if it would be from a development version, which could also change by the time of release. The idea of ​​a fighting game Multiversus is however more persistent than ever … While waiting to know more, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is available from € 25.45 on Amazon.com.

