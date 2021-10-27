More

    Saint-Nazaire: a woman falls on the liner Wonder of the Seas, under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

    By Coralie Durand
    Wonder of the seas
    Wonder of the Seas © Mélissa Dupin

    The accident took place this Tuesday, October 26, 2021 in the early afternoon. TO 2:45 p.m., the firefighters had to go to basin C of the Atlantic shipyards, on the port of Saint Nazaire (Loire Atlantique). A woman had fallen from one of the liner’s chimneys Wonder of the Seas.


    This is a 44-year-old employee of Chantiers de l’Atlantique who was touring the giant of the seas with representatives of the American shipowner, RCCL – the liner will indeed soon leave the port of Saint-Nazaire. .


    While standing on a catwalk at the fireplace, the woman fell through the hole in the crinoline ladder. She fell from 1.60 m high.

    A descent device installed by the SMP (Rescue in Perilous Environments) team was necessary to ensure the evacuation of the victim, transported to the Saint-Nazaire hospital center “in relative urgency”. Its vital prognosis is not engaged.

