Sampaoli also tackles the public at the Vélodrome!

Like Dimitri Payet, Jorge Sampaoli deemed “very serious” the excesses observed on Sunday during the OM-PSG shock.

Projectile jets, a supporter who invades the field and stops a counterattack by Messi… Sunday evening, the electric atmosphere of the Stade Vélodrome gave birth to a few incidents which tarnished the results of the evening, and somewhat spoiled the beautiful atmosphere offered by Olympian supporters.

Read also: OM punished? Answer on November 3

In this story, Jorge Sampaoli could not hide these incidents when taking stock of the evening, and discussing the sanctions weighing on theOM. “My perspective on what the commission can do is not very clear because I don’t know the rules, said the Argentine coach on Tuesday, relays RMC. I do not know how to make an incident responsible in a public sports arena, but I consider that what happened against PSG is very serious, just as serious as what happened in the other stadiums. But it is difficult for me to judge, the commission knows better than me what to do. “





OM under threat

Sampaoli’s rant follows that of his playmaker, Dimitri Payet, who had already castigated the behavior of part of the Olympian public on Sunday evening. “Thank you to the public who set the fire and was exemplary, but I also saw bottles, chargers, lighters, I have already seen them on me, I know what it is, had regretted the No. 10 Marseille, hot, in mixed zone. Some people slip, we risk losing points, we cannot say that these people like OM. I am disillusioned, I do not understand, we know that we are being observed, we need real sanctions, we can no longer wait for someone to be injured. “

As a reminder, OM had received a suspended penalty point after the incidents of the meeting in Angers, a reprieve which could therefore fall in the event of new overflows. Wednesday evening, it is behind closed doors and on neutral ground that OM will face Nice, while the meeting was interrupted in August following the throwing of the bottle mentioned by Payet.