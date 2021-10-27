Samsung heir convicted of illegal use of powerful anesthetic propofol

The convictions follow, but are not alike for the heir to Samsung who was released from prison last August. Lee Jae-yong was found guilty of illegal use of propofol, a strong anesthetic, on Tuesday, October 26.

From our correspondent in Seoul, Nicolas rocca

The leader of the country’s largest conglomerate was returning to court just over two months after being released on parole by the South Korean government. Sentenced to two and a half years in prison last January for corruption, it is for the illegal use of a powerful anesthetic that Lee Jae-yong was tried on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.





Treat stress

The man who is now the second richest man in South Korea consumed propofol numerous times between 2015 and 2020. This substance, generally used as a sedative, can also be consumed recreationally. His lawyers claimed that Lee Jae-yong had resorted to the product to treat his stress. The latter pleaded guilty to the illegal use of the substance, also used by Michael jackson during the overdose that led to his death in 2009.

Fine of 52,000 euros

The settlement of the fine of 52,000 euros should not be a problem for the one whose fortune is estimated at more than 12 billion dollars. Lee Jae-yong could return behind bars if found guilty of ” illegal merger In a case which, according to prosecutors, aimed at securing his takeover at the head of Samsung.

► Read also: South Korea: parole of number two and heir to Samsung