More

    Samsung unveils its One UI 4 overlay and dreams of an expanded ecosystem across its ranges

    Technology


    2

    Samsung relies heavily on its One UI 4 interface to differentiate itself from its Android competitors. The firm recently unveiled two videos showing the innovations of its latest version.

    Samsung galaxy s21


    Samsung galaxy s21
    we tested we liked

    • Back MarketBack Market

      608.79

    • RakutenRakuten

      615.00

    • RakutenRakuten

      630.00

    • Fnac.com Marketplace usedFnac.com Marketplace used

      679.00

    • crossroadscrossroads

      739.00

    • Fnac.com marketplaceFnac.com marketplace

      751.00

    • Cdiscount MarketplaceCdiscount Marketplace

      761.99

    • Darty MarketplaceDarty Marketplace

      773.50

    • Shopping streetShopping street

      789.99

    • UbaldiUbaldi

      795.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      799.00

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      799.00

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      799.00

    • SamsungSamsung

      799.00

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      799.00

    • RED by SFRRED by SFR

      799.00

    • SFRSFR

      809.00

    • GoalGoal

      859.99

    • E. Leclerc - High-TechE. Leclerc – High-Tech

      863.90

    • PhoxPhox

      864.90

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      865.89

    • LDLCLDLC

      867.89

    • Topbiz.frTopbiz.fr

      883.33

    • Amazon MarketplaceAmazon Marketplace

      915.09

    How the price table works

    Samsung galaxy watch 4

    Introductory price 269.99 €



    Samsung galaxy watch 4

    • Amazon WarehouseAmazon Warehouse

      214.05

    • RakutenRakuten

      216.89

    • Cdiscount MarketplaceCdiscount Marketplace

      231.95

    • Fnac.com marketplaceFnac.com marketplace

      239.99

    • Topbiz.frTopbiz.fr

      266.41

    • VillatechVillatech

      267.01

    • Amazon MarketplaceAmazon Marketplace

      268.90

    • The RedoubtThe Redoubt

      268.90

    • AmazonAmazon

      268.95

    • Boulanger.comBoulanger.com

      269.00

    • CdiscountCdiscount

      269.00

    • UbaldiUbaldi

      269.00

    • Fnac.comFnac.com

      269.99

    • Darty.comDarty.com

      269.99

    • E. Leclerc - High-TechE. Leclerc – High-Tech

      274.89

    • Materiel.netMateriel.net

      275.90

    • LDLCLDLC

      276.90

    How the price table works

    Samsung is changing its home overlay every year, and hopes to hit a big hit with One UI 4. This interface, already in beta 3, is getting ready to be seriously updated to better accommodate the brand’s next products. , including its upcoming Galaxy S22. But other products of the brand like the Galaxy S21 will also benefit. The Korean giant has therefore decided to communicate on the novelties of this second version through two promotional videos.

    One UI 4 wants to make life easier for owners of Samsung devices. © Samsung

    One UI 4 wants to make life easier for owners of Samsung devices. © Samsung

    On the first, Samsung insists on listening to its customers and taking into account their many feedbacks. The opportunity also to highlight the greatest customization, which goes as far as widgets by offering a more rounded design, new themes or a dark mode on the application icons. We can therefore expect a “homemade” version of Google’s Material You. We should also note a particular focus on security, with a better implementation of authorization requests in order to better protect privacy.

    The most notable fact most likely concerns OneUI Book 4, a version of the overlay designed to be easier to use on laptops (and tablets?). It remains to be seen whether it is a real solution or a simple copy of the version intended for smartphones.

    The term “ecosystem” also appears in the second video. The firm promises to be able to quickly share your data (among others) on your Samsung computer, so that it becomes an “extension” of the smartphone. We also discover different tools to modify your photos on the fly. We can also see the Galaxy Watch 4, which seems fully integrated in this project. As you will have understood, Samsung is eyeing a little more interoperability of the software device of its competitor Apple.


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleMaxime Lopez and Sassuolo rob the Old Lady / Serie A / J10 / Juventus-Sassuolo (1-2) / SOFOOT.com
    Next articlethe early summary of episode 1045 of Thursday, October 28

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC