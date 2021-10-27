Samsung unveils its One UI 4 overlay and dreams of an expanded ecosystem across its ranges

2

Samsung relies heavily on its One UI 4 interface to differentiate itself from its Android competitors. The firm recently unveiled two videos showing the innovations of its latest version.

Samsung is changing its home overlay every year, and hopes to hit a big hit with One UI 4. This interface, already in beta 3, is getting ready to be seriously updated to better accommodate the brand’s next products. , including its upcoming Galaxy S22. But other products of the brand like the Galaxy S21 will also benefit. The Korean giant has therefore decided to communicate on the novelties of this second version through two promotional videos.

One UI 4 wants to make life easier for owners of Samsung devices. © Samsung

On the first, Samsung insists on listening to its customers and taking into account their many feedbacks. The opportunity also to highlight the greatest customization, which goes as far as widgets by offering a more rounded design, new themes or a dark mode on the application icons. We can therefore expect a “homemade” version of Google’s Material You. We should also note a particular focus on security, with a better implementation of authorization requests in order to better protect privacy.

The most notable fact most likely concerns OneUI Book 4, a version of the overlay designed to be easier to use on laptops (and tablets?). It remains to be seen whether it is a real solution or a simple copy of the version intended for smartphones.