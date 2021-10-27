Scor soars: lower than expected loss and 200 million euros in share purchases



The reinsurer has unveiled a share buyback program of 200 million euros starting on October 28, 2021 and finalized by March 2022 at the latest. This is an accretive deployment of capital that brings the solvency ratio at 225%. This ratio is estimated at 229% before taking into account the share buyback program. (Photo credits: Scor)

(AOF) – SCOR took second place in the SBF 120 index at the start of the session thanks to a gain of 7.76% to 26.80 euros. The reinsurer’s action is galvanized by a lower than expected loss in the third quarter and a € 200 million share buyback program.

SCOR suffered a net loss of 41 million euros in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of 109 million euros a year earlier. In a note published before this publication, UBS said it expected a net loss of 147 million euros, broadly in line with the consensus.

The reinsurer was penalized by a high loss experience linked to natural disasters (charge of 24.3%). The net combined ratio in non-life reinsurance increased by 14.5 points to 112%. A ratio greater than 100 indicates that the activity is showing a loss. Gross premiums written by the group, or the equivalent of revenues, rose 12.7% to 4.606 billion euros, supported by SCOR Global P&C (21.5%).





SCOR Global Life posted a technical margin that improved by 1.2 points to 7.9%. The group specifies that the technical margin should be in line with the revised range assumption of the “Quantum Leap” plan of between 8.2% and 8.4%.

SCOR Global Investments posts a return on invested assets of 2.3% in the first nine months of 2021 and confirms the reinvestment of its excess liquidity in corporate bonds in the fourth quarter of 2021.

It exceeded the optimum solvency range of 185% – 220% defined in the “Quantum Leap” strategic plan.

The dividend policy remains unchanged: SCOR continues to favor the payment of dividends as a means of remuneration for its shareholders and continues its attractive dividend policy already implemented in the past.

In France, the amount of contributions for the month of May 2021 has doubled compared to May 2020, from 5.7 billion euros to 11.4 billion euros.

The market is gradually changing due to a more marked interest by savers in unit-linked funds, while funds in euros are experiencing a net outflow. In May, the net inflow of products in units of account (UA) amounted to 2.8 billion euros. Over the first five months of the year, it reached 13.7 billion euros, a level not seen for fifteen years. The share of UC contributions in the total contributions reached 40% in May, against 34% in 2020. This enthusiasm would come both from the good performance of the financial markets but also from pressure from insurers to encourage their clients to invest in this type of medium.

Another element of transformation of the sector: the market for retirement savings plans (PER) is also experiencing significant growth. 117,000 additional policyholders subscribed to a retirement savings plan in May 2021, a jump of 335% compared to the previous month.