Seasonal flu: beware, it may be “severe” for the elderly

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, early indicators show that seasonal influenza circulation is unusually early. But also that the main strain which circulates is associated with a lower effectiveness of the vaccine.

Although the overall number of influenza detections in the majority of European Union countries is still low, ” indications show that influenza circulation is above the seasonal threshold in Croatia, which is unusually early “warns the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).” The main strain reported in the past month, strain A (H3N2), which disproportionately affects the elderly, is associated with lower vaccine efficacy. It’s a sign that the next flu season could be severe. “

As Pasi Penttinen, head of ECDC’s influenza program, says, “A sharp increase in influenza infections during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic could have serious consequences for the elderly and those with weakened immune systems. It could also place an additional burden on already strained health systems. “





Distancing and barrier gestures

However, during the 2020-2021 season, an impressive decrease (of the order of 99%) in the number of influenza infections was noted in the European Union. ” This indicates that non-pharmaceutical interventions, such as social distancing and maintenance of hygiene measures, are effective not only in curbing the spread of Sars-CoV-2 but also of influenza. “, insists the ECDC.” Vaccination against Covid-19 and influenza also offers good protection against serious illnesses. In addition, antiviral drugs, taken as soon as possible after the onset of symptoms, are safe and effective measures for the treatment of influenza.. “

Remember that the elderly, pregnant women and people with chronic diseases such as heart disease, lung and respiratory problems, diabetes or problems with the immune system are most at risk of suffering serious complications from the flu.